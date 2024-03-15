Bus driver jailed 3 weeks for running over elderly woman’s legs at Woodlands Checkpoint

74-year-old woman’s legs had to be amputated after incident, bus driver jailed for negligence

The driver of a cross-border bus service has been jailed after a serious accident involving an elderly woman in 2019.

The 74-year-old woman’s legs were reportedly run over by the bus as she was alighting at the Woodlands Checkpoint.

Convicted of causing grievous hurt by a negligent act, the driver was imprisoned for three weeks.

Incident took place on morning of 24 June 2019

The incident took place at about 10.45am on 24 June 2019, reported Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

Gunaselan R Subramaniam, 45, was driving a bus with several passengers to the Woodlands Checkpoint.

The Malaysian was employed by Singapore-Johor Express, a transport service provider.

Elderly woman falls, legs run over by bus

At the time, Gunaselan had stopped at the departure concourse of Woodlands Checkpoint so his passengers could get off.

However, Madam Tuminah Sapie, 74, told the court that she had been standing on the steps of the bus door when she felt the vehicle start to move.

The sudden movement caused her to fall out of the bus and land on the ground.

She then felt both her legs being run over by the bus, she said.

Gunaselan himself said that he had felt the bus go up a “hump” after driving for a short distance.

Woman suffers multiple fractures, legs amputated

Mdm Tuminah was found in a pool of blood on the ground and was taken to hospital.

She suffered multiple fractures, including in her feet, legs, toe and pubic bone areas, the prosecution said.

Specifically, her right lower leg was said to have a “mangled extremity”.

Eventually, both her legs had to be amputated above the knee, according to The Straits Times (ST).

Bus driver accused of using the phone

In court last Friday (8 March), Gunaselan was accused of causing grievous hurt by a negligent act.

He had fallen short of the standard of care as he didn’t conduct necessary checks before driving off, the prosecution said.

The prosecution also alleged that he had been using his phone at the wheel. This was corroborated by another passenger, who testified that he was talking on his phone while she was alighting.

Mdm Tuminah also claimed that she’d heard the driver talking as she attempted to get off the bus.

However, Gunaselan denied this. He also said a passenger would fall off if they didn’t hold onto the handlebar while alighting.

Additionally, he claimed that an AETOS officer had boarded the bus and exited through the rear door before he drove off. Thus, Mdm Tumiah couldn’t have been on the bus, he added.

Gunaselan asserted that he had not seen the woman despite having checked before driving off, including by looking into the vehicle’s left mirror.

Ultimately, he was convicted of the offence on 8 March.

Bus driver jailed after running over woman’s legs

Returning for sentencing on Friday (15 March), Gunaselan was sentenced to three weeks’ jail.

He was also banned from holding or obtaining all classes of driving licences for two years after his release.

Additionally, he was barred from driving any vehicles in Singapore over the same period of time.

