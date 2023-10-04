Woman’s Leg Amputated After Pasir Ris Bus Accident In 2021, Driver Gets 7 Months’ Jail

Woman Requires Leg Amputation After Pasir Ris Bus Accident In 2021, Driver Jailed

On Jan 19 2021, 62-year-old Tan Phuay Khoo, an SBS Transit bus driver at the time, knocked down a woman crossing the road at a green man in Pasir Ris. The woman involved in the bus accident suffered serious injuries and had to have a leg amputation.

Tan, who had been dismissed by the company, pleaded not guilty to his charge of causing grievous hurt by driving in an inconsiderate manner.

The court, however, convicted him and sentenced him to seven months’ jail yesterday (3 Oct).

Woman meets with bus accident in Pasir Ris on 19 Jan 2021

The incident took place on 19 Jan 2021, as confirmed to MS News by SBS Transit.

Tan Phuay Khoo was driving his bus when he reached the intersection of Pasir Ris Drive 1 and 2.

The 33-year-old victim was crossing Pasir Ris Drive 1 while the green man signal was on. Despite this, Tan made a right turn onto that road and knocked the woman down, according to Shin Min Daily News.

Photos of the scene show Tan standing over the injured woman, who is lying on the road. Her left leg appears especially badly damaged.

Medical personnel rushed her to Changi General Hospital (CGH). A doctor there testified that the victim suffered severe injuries, including fractures to both legs and spine, and degloving injuries to her left leg.

A degloving injury involves skin and tissue being ripped from underlying muscle and bone, akin to removing a glove from a hand.

The serious nature of the injuries forced doctors to amputate part of her left leg. She required a prosthetic for her left leg and testified to being unable to perform daily activities such as climbing stairs without assistance.

In addition, the victim feared that her disability would cause psychological stress to her 10-year-old daughter, reported Shin Min.

Prosecution highlights permanent disability after woman’s leg amputation

Tan pleaded not guilty to his charge of causing grievous hurt by driving in an inconsiderate manner. The court, however, convicted him, The Straits Times (ST) reported.

Tan, who SBS Transit dismissed following the incident, stated that he did not notice the victim. CCTV footage showed that a construction fence at the scene obstructed Tan’s view of the victim.

The prosecution sought nine to twelve months’ jail for Tan in light of the victim suffering a permanent disability while in her 30s.

With regard to the view obstruction, the prosecutor argued that Tan should have stopped his bus and checked for pedestrians. He added that Tan performed the turn while the traffic light favoured the victim crossing the road.

Tan’s lawyers, however, highlighted Tan’s clean driving record. The defence claimed that Tan was not remorseless, according to ST.

As such, they pleaded for a lighter sentence of three months’ jail.

Judge sentences bus driver to seven months’ jail

Ultimately, the judge agreed that Tan, as an experienced bus captain, should have stopped the bus to check for pedestrians.

He pointed out that Tan had clear weather, good visibility, and the victim’s normal walking speed on his side, yet still failed to properly ensure the safety of pedestrians.

As such, the judge sentenced him to seven months’ jail on 3 Oct. Furthermore, he disqualified the former bus driver from holding any driving licenses for five years from his date of release.

A dissatisfied Tan expressed his intention to appeal his conviction and sentence.

Recently, a bus rear-ended a McDelivery rider in Sembawang, causing the bus driver to be suspended.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SG Road Vigilante on Facebook and by MS News.