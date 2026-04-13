Bus driver in M’sia sacked after letting woman drive while sitting in his lap

Woman & driver seen with hands on steering wheel as bus travelling on highway in Malaysia

A bus driver in Malaysia has been sacked after a viral video showed a woman sitting in his lap while both of them were driving the bus.

The footage showed the woman’s hands on the steering wheel as the driver guided the wheel from behind.

Bus apparently operated by Sri Maju

Another video depicted what is believed to be the same bus travelling on a highway in Malaysia.

As it cut into the camcar’s lane, it was apparent that the vehicle was operated by express bus transport provider Sri Maju.

A photo in the same post had the bus licence plate number.

Woman was initially sitting next to bus driver

The 40-year-old passenger who recorded the first video told The New Straits Times (NST) that she was seated in the first row and had initially seen the woman sitting on the floor next to the driver.

However, she was shocked when she later saw her sitting in his lap.

Worried about the danger of their actions, she scolded them before deciding to report the matter to the authorities.

While she did not expect the video to go viral, she believed it was “for the greater good” to raise public awareness, she added.

Sri Maju sacks bus driver

In a Facebook post on Monday (13 April), Sri Maju confirmed that the incident took place on Sunday (12 April) in one of their express buses that was travelling from Kuala Lumpur to Larkin in Johor Bahru.

It also acknowledged that the driver had worked for the company, but his employment had been terminated “with immediate effect”.

A police report had also been lodged against him, with the company also reporting the incident to the relevant authorities and pledging to cooperate with investigations.

Sri Maju apologises to bus passengers

Describing the video as “deeply troubling” and “wholly unacceptable”, Sri Maju apologised to passengers on the bus, as well as to the general public.

The conduct of the driver was a “gross violation” of their standard operating proceedures, it said, adding:

(We) regret that despite our best endeavours we cannot absolutely avoid incidents like this.

Sri Maju assured the public that it does not condone any behaviour that endangers passengers’ lives, and will take all necessary measures to ensure that such incidents will not recur.

M’sian authorities investigating incident

Meanwhile, Malaysia’s Road Transport Department (JPJ) has launched an investigation into the incident, it told NST.

JPJ senior enforcement director Muhammad Kifli Ma Hassan said an investigation was immediately launched after the video went viral, leading to the identification of the driver and the bus company.

The driver was subsequently summoned to give his statement.

Once investigations were completed, the case would be referred to JPJ’s director-general for further action, Datuk Muhammad Kifli noted.

He also called for members of the public with information on the incident to contact the department.

Also read: Bus driver in M’sia slammed for playing games on phone while driving

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Featured image adapted from Nor Fazzlan on Facebook.