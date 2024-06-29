2 passegers dead after Genting bus loses control & overturns

M’sia bus loses control & overturns in Genting

A tour bus carrying 21 passengers lost control and overturned while descending from Genting Highlands on Saturday (29 June) morning.

Two Chinese nationals were killed while the other 19 passengers sustained injuries.

Rescue operations are ongoing.

At least 2 killed after tour bus overturns

According to China Press, the tour bus overturned while descending mountain from Genting Highlands.

The bus was carrying 21 passengers, most of whom were Chinese nationals while the other three were locals, reported The Star.

Two Chinese nationals were killed as a result of the incident — the remaining 19 passengers sustained injuries.

Firefighters rushed to the scene and rescued the passengers trapped in the bus.

Some passengers reportedly climbed out of the bus on their own and sat or even lay down by the roadside

Rescue operations are ongoing.

Featured image adapted from Tanpa Nama on Facebook.