Reduction In Bus Service 167 Frequency Saved MOT S$2.6M, LTA Will Continue Monitoring Ridership

Reduction In Bus Service 167 Frequency Translated To S$2.6 Million In Subsidy Savings

Last November, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced that it would discontinue Bus Service 167 in light of declining ridership.

However, it U-turned on its decision just weeks later after commuters complained of inconvenience.

In response to a parliamentary question, Acting Minister for Transport Chee Hong Tat revealed that reducing the frequency of Bus Service 167 would save the Ministry of Transport (MOT) about S$2.6 million yearly.

Mr Chee said that the LTA will continue to monitor the ridership on the bus service and make adjustments where necessary.

Savings from reduction of Bus Service 167 frequency used to support new bus routes

Aljunied GRC MP Gerald Giam recently submitted a parliamentary question directed at the MOT about the discontinuation and subsequent reinstating of Bus Service 167.

In his written reply, Mr Chee explained that the authorities had initially decided to discontinue Bus Service 167 in light of “changing ridership patterns” after the opening of Thomson-East Coast Line Stage 3 (TEL3).

However, the LTA eventually U-turned on the decision after some residents gave feedback that the move would result in inconvenience.

The authorities then instead decided to reduce the frequency of the bus service.

Bus Service 167 isn’t the only service that was affected by this — Bus Services 162/162M and 75 were shortened for similar reasons as well.

Meanwhile, the LTA increased the frequency of Bus Services 121 and 980 to ensure sufficient capacity

Mr Chee revealed that these route changes have translated to about S$5.1 million in annual savings.

These savings have been reallocated to support new bus routes and feeder services for new housing estates.

As for the reduced frequency of Bus Service 167, the MOT estimated that it would save the ministry about S$2.6 million in subsidies.

Mr Chee said the LTA will continue to monitor the ridership situation for the amended services.

It will also make adjustments where necessary.

Most commuters affected by shortened routes along Bedok Reservoir Road switched to Downtown Line

The Acting Transport Minister also responded to Mr Giam’s questions about discontinued bus services plying Bedok Reservoir Road.

Mr Chee said that the LTA had shortened the routes of Bus Services 22, 66, and 506 in December 2021. This was after the opening of Downtown Line Stage 3 (DTL3).

He shared that the majority of affected commuters have since switched to DTL3 and are enjoying savings both in travelling time and costs.

Shedding more light on the ridership situation, Mr Chee said that Bus Service 228 — which services Bedok Reservoir Road — is “mostly only half-filled” even during weekday peak hours.

He added that none of the Services 228 buses reached 75% of their maximum capacity.

Not sustainable to only expand public transport network

Mr Chee also acknowledged that some commuters will be affected when the LTA shortens or removes certain services.

As such, these changes are made “judiciously”.

Nonetheless, Mr Chee said the LTA must continue reviewing and adjusting existing bus services as they expand the public transport network to serve new housing estates.

He explained that it is simply “not financially sustainable” for the authorities to only add new MRT and bus services without reducing or shortening other services, even if ridership patterns are changing.

Featured image adapted from Land Transport Guru.