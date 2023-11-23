SBS Bus’ Roof Ripped Off After Collision With Tree In Bishan, 1 Passenger Injured

SBS Double-Decker Bus Collides With Tree Along Bishan Street 22

An SBS Transit double-decker bus was plying its route on Wednesday (22 Nov) night when it collided with a tree in Bishan.

The collision ripped off part of the bus’ roof, shattering windows on the upper deck.

A passenger suffered injuries as a result of the accident. He was subsequently conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

A video circulating on TikTok shows a long strip of metal hanging dangerously from a tree located along the pavement at Bishan Street 22.

Further down the road, a green, double-decker SBS Transit bus stands stationary.

There also appear to be cones lining the particular section of the road, presumably to warn other motorists about the accident.

Another clip from the perspective of someone on the other side of the road shows an ambulance at the scene.

When the OP, who goes by @sgmoneymoves on TikTok, zooms into the double-decker bus, it becomes apparent that the bus’ roof was severely damaged as a result of the collision.

Recounting the incident, Sumita — the OP for the second video — said the bus’ roof was “stuck” on the tree. The windows were also shattered.

After witnessing the accident, the financial consultant immediately alerted the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and the police.

1 passenger conveyed to hospital

Responding to MS News’ queries, SBS Transit said that the incident involving a service 88 bus occurred at about 10.30pm along Bishan Street 22.

The bus sustained damage after colliding with a tree bough, with the upper deck taking the brunt of the destruction.

A passenger also suffered injuries as a result of the collision. Paramedics conveyed him to Tan Tock Seng Hospital but medical staff have reportedly discharged him.

The transport company said they’re extending care and concern to the passenger and are providing assistance to the best of their abilities.

SBS Transit took the opportunity to apologise for the distress and inconvenience that the incident caused. Investigations are ongoing.

In response to 8world News’ queries, the police said the passenger who sustained injuries was a 54-year-old man.

They added that a 55-year-old bus driver is currently assisting with investigations.

Featured image adapted from @fullofluppish on TikTok and @sumita_ndrjpth on Instagram.