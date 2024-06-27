‘Hot Wheels’: Bus left charred in Bedok after rear tyre catches fire

Bus rear tyre catches fire in Bedok

A bus was left charred in the middle of the road in Bedok after its left rear tyre mysteriously caught fire.

The fire was put out by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), and no injuries were reported from the incident.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Bus spotted with burning tyre

A private bus believed to be Malaysia-registered was spotted in traffic with smoke coming out from it at around 1pm on Tuesday (26 June) near the intersection of Bedok North Avenue 3 and Bedok North Road.

Its left rear tyre was seen catching fire, charring the rear end of the bus.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the SCDF extinguished the fire using a hose upon arrival.

A nearby 54-year-old resident, Zhan Qianfu (name transliterated from Chinese), said that he was working at home when heard a loud noise coming from outside.

He then looked outside the window and saw the bus stop in the middle of the road near the traffic lights, seemingly preparing to turn right.

Black smoke was also seen billowing from the rear bottom of the bus. The bus driver hurriedly got out through the front door to inspect the bus.

Zhan went downstairs to check out the situation and then called SCDF for help.

He added that the fire started from the left rear tyre of the bus and got bigger quickly.

Fortunately, the bus was not carrying passengers, and no one was injured in the incident.

“I was very worried that the fuel tank might explode, so I didn’t dare to get close. Other vehicles, seeing the bus on fire, also avoided it, which caused a temporary traffic jam,” he said.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

