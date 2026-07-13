S’porean ‘gets creative’ by crafting super-long tray for Potato Corner’s Bring-Your-Own-Tub promotion

Woman saw sign at Potato Corner saying ‘Bring your own tub’, takes challenge head-on

In celebration of its eighth anniversary and National Fries Day, Potato Corner ran a ‘Bring Your Own Tub’ (BYOT) promotion from 6 to 12 July, allowing customers to bring their own container and fill it with their signature flavoured fries for S$8.80.

The unique food promotion encourages customers to “get creative” while enjoying one of Singapore’s favourite snacks.

Thus, when 22-year-old polytechnic student Samantha Wong saw this opportunity, she pushed it to the next level.

The staff were shocked and entertained by her ‘tray’

Samantha and her best friend Sumire had their eyes set on the Potato Corner outlet at 313@Somerset.

In a TikTok video, posted on 9 July, she whips out a long, clear plastic tray at the counter.

@samonricee @Potato Corner Singapore is there a medal for this? Go get yours ah gaiz $8.80 BYOT jinjja #shoutout da staff potato corner mashisoyo aigo 💚 ♬ âm thanh gốc – ngkhoi – ngkhoi

Little did the staff know that the tray is made of three smaller plastic trays that are taped together.

Sumire passes Samantha’s ‘do-it-yourself’ (DIY) container through the BYOT board, successfully passing the challenge.

Upon seeing Samantha’s container, the Potato Corner staff gasps and laughs, taken aback by the ingenious invention.

In the video, the cashier even poses with the tray. When asked about the employee’s reactions, Samantha shares with MS News that the cashier mentioned it was the “most creative container they had seen by far”.

The cashier turned back to his coworkers to show it to them before asking Samantha for a photo with the tray.

For Samantha and Sumire, the BYOT promotion is too good to be missed.

The two girls ordered truffle fries and, impressively, managed to eat around three-quarters of the portion.

Common flat containers are her secret weapon

When speaking to MS News, Samantha shares that her initial plan was to use an extremely long and cylindrical container, just like how everyone else was trying.

However, the official requirements for the promotion state that the container had to be “upright”.

Not wanting to take the risk, she decided to abide by the rules but with a twist.

Samantha explains to MS News: “I looked for containers and saw the common flat rectangle plastic containers at home, the only containers that were immediately accessible to me, so I thought to cut and stick them together.”

She admitted that she could have gone for a longer tray but decided to “test the waters first”.

No medals from Potato Corner, but her tactic became viral

Samantha’s masterplan worked like a charm and amused many on the Internet. Since the video was posted on 9 July, it has gained over 5.2 million views with more than 600,000 likes.

Many netizens applaud her creativity in bypassing the rules.

Some shared pictures of their BYOT containers to join in on the challenge.

A few netizens suggested being mindful of portion sizes to avoid food waste.

One user tried doing what Samantha did, but unfortunately did not achieve the same results.

Also read: Monitor lizard infiltrates S’pore hotel & eats fries on poolside table, lifeguard chases it away

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Featured image courtesy of Samantha Wong and @samonricee on TikTok.