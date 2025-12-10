Monitor lizard infiltrates S’pore hotel & eats fries on poolside table, lifeguard chases it away

Monitor lizard climbs table and steals fries from hotel guests

Earlier this month, a monitor lizard snuck its way up to people relaxing by a hotel swimming pool in Singapore to steal some fries.

Most of the guests appeared not to notice the stealthy lizard until a lifeguard chased it away.

Monitor lizard sneaks under chairs at hotel poolside

44-year-old Siti Hajar Jasnee witnessed the incident at around 3.51pm on 1 Dec, while at an unspecified local hotel’s swimming pool.

She told MS News that she and many other people were relaxing by the pool at the time.

Her restful afternoon took a shocking turn when she spotted the monitor lizard crawling under the chair next to her.

Keeping a low profile, the reptile honed in on its target — a basket of French fries on a table next to a woman.

Lifeguard comes to the rescue

Despite the large number of people around, Ms Siti told MS News that nobody had noticed the monitor lizard yet.

Seizing the opportunity, it then climbed onto the table.

When the woman finally spotted the lizard next to her, she exclaimed in horror.

Even with the sudden commotion, the reptile completely ignored her to dig into the fries.

Ms Siti had waved for a lifeguard to come over when she first noticed the monitor lizard.

Upon arrival, he chased the snacking lizard away into the nearby bushes.

Although she was shocked by its presence, Ms Siti said she was also relieved that it didn’t crawl over her feet.

While monitor lizard sightings are not uncommon in Singapore, they have recently been spotted outside of their natural habitat.

Last month, a resident in Hougang was startled to find a lizard in her home.

Featured image adapted from Siti Hajar Jasnee on Facebook and courtesy of Siti Hajar Jasnee.