Hougang resident finds monitor lizard inside home, 2 men trap reptile using net & snare pole

Men chase and trap monitor lizard found in living room of Hougang resident

A monitor lizard wandered into a Hougang home and ended up being chased, netted, and pinned down by two men.

However, despite online claims, the Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (ACRES) has confirmed that the men were not part of its rescue team.

Monitor lizard found hiding in living room

A video of the incident was posted on Monday (10 Nov) on Facebook, showing the reptile inside someone’s living room.

“A resident in Jalan Teliti informed us that a monitor lizard went into her house,” the original poster (OP) wrote in the post caption.

In the footage, two men were already inside the unit, one crouched on the floor with a snare pole, the other holding a large net.

After the pair chased the monitor lizard from underneath a console table, one of the men quickly trapped it in the net.

The startled lizard thrashed violently inside the net as the men twisted it shut and pressed the pole down to stop it from escaping.

As the monitor lizard continued to struggle, a woman — presumably a resident — filmed the scene.

The men then dragged the snare pole across the net, further trapping the animal.

After a few seconds of struggle, the monitor lizard appeared motionless.

‘Rescuers’ not part of ACRES

According to the post caption, the female resident of the house had arranged for “ACRES” to rescue the lizard.

However, in response to queries by MS News, ACRES denied that the men belonged to its team.

The National Parks Board (NParks) advises the public to leave monitor lizards alone should they encounter one.

To keep monitor lizards out of their homes, NParks suggests that residents practise proper food waste disposal.

Additionally, they can seal holes and gaps in their property, prune trees and overhanging branches, and install one-metre-high wire mesh or acrylic panes to restrict the reptiles’ access to residences.

ACRES rescues native wild animals, including monitor lizards.

Members of the public can call the ACRES Wildlife Rescue Hotline for advice at 97837782.

Also read: Massive monitor lizard breaks into resident’s house in Thailand, caught by authorities

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Wilson Chua Boon Leng on Facebook.