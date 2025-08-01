Massive monitor lizard breaks into resident’s house in Thailand, caught by authorities

3-metre monitor lizard shocks 84-year-old man after sneaking into his kitchen

An 84-year-old man in Nonthaburi Province, Thailand, was shocked after stumbling upon a 3m monitor lizard in his kitchen.

On Wednesday (30 July), a video shared on Facebook showed the massive lizard perched on a sink counter.

A man, who appeared to be an animal rescue officer, can be seen trying to catch the lizard using a knotted loop attached to a metal stick.

Once the loop was secured around the lizard, another person from behind threw a cloth at the reptile, causing the animal to thrash wildly.

Reptile reportedly weighed around 80kg

According to Thai news outlet Channel 7, the monitor lizard was eventually captured by a rescue team.

The lizard reportedly weighed about 80kg and required three officers to carry it to their vehicle. It was subsequently transported to a fire station.

Speaking to reporters, the homeowner said the lizard had caused damage in the house, including a broken jalousie, a damaged cabinet, and a dented cooker.

Netizen compares its size to alligator

Netizens were shocked by the sheer size of the reptile.

One commentator shared that she would scream if she ever encountered one herself.

Another person remarked that its massive size reminded her of an alligator.

Also read: 2 monitor lizards found in passenger’s luggage at airport in India, mouths bound with tape



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from ข่าวนนทบุรี on Facebook and Channel 7 on YouTube.