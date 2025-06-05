2 monitor lizards found in passenger’s luggage at airport in India, mouths bound with tape

Passenger arrived in India with 2 monitor lizards in check-in luggage

In a discovery that would surprise even seasoned customs officials, those in India’s Tamil Nadu state found two monitor lizards in a passenger’s check-in luggage.

Photos released on X by customs at Tiruchirappalli International Airport showed that the reptiles had been wrapped in black cloth, with their mouths and legs bound with tape to prevent them from moving.

Monitor lizards found by India officials after examining passenger’s luggage

According to the post, the passenger arrived on Betik Air flight OD223 from Kuala Lumpur on 2 June.

He was intercepted by officers from the airport’s Air Intelligence Unit (AIU), who had received an intelligence report.

His luggage was examined, which led to the discovery.

Monitor lizards in luggage confiscated, passenger questioned

The monitor lizards were confiscated, reported Tamil news portal ABP Nadu.

Further investigations are being conducted, including questioning of the passenger.

The airport has seen several recent smuggling incidents involving rare animals and drugs, according to ABP.

These included snakes, star turtles and lizards brought in from other countries.

In a separate case, a passenger was caught smuggling cannabis after coming off a flight from Bangkok to Tiruchirappalli via Singapore.

Malaysian & Indian authorities open to collaboration

Malaysia’s Wildlife and National Parks Department (Perhilitan) told The New Straits Times (NST) that it had not received any reports regarding the incident.

However, Perhilitan would work with the Indian authorities in the investigation, said its Director-General Abdul Kadir Abu Hashim, who added:

We will conduct a thorough investigation and coordinate with airport authorities, as well as collaborate with the police’s Wildlife Crime Bureau.

Perhilitan would reach out to the Indian authorities to get more information.

Malaysia’s Border Control and Protection Agency (MCBA) is also open to assisting the investigation should Indian officials request it, an MCBA director told NST.

Concern over KLIA’s role in wildlife smuggling

Meanwhile, the Consumers’ Association of Penang (CAP) had previously expressed alarm over the role of Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) as a major transit point in wildlife smuggling, decribing it as a “national embarrassment”.

Similarly, India has emerged as a main destination for the illegal wildlife trade, accounting for almost 73% of cases.

Mr Kadir said the black market in the subcontinent “highly values” products like rhino horns, pangolin scales and tiger bones for traditional medicine purposes.

In March, two passengers who boarded a flight to Chennai from KLIA were caught smuggling eight exotic animals in a suitcase, CAP said.

They included three baby siamang gibbons, which were found dead.

