Customer complains about S$9.30 cai png from Bukit Batok food court, stall reportedly apologises

S$9.30 cai png from Bukit Batok food court included pork charged as fish

As Singapore continues to be plagued by inflation, another customer has complained about one of the nation’s surest indicators of rising prices — cai png, or economical rice.

In a post on the Complaint Singapore Facebook page, a woman said she paid S$9.30 for cai png from a food court in Bukit Batok.

Customer orders two kinds of meat

The photos she shared in her 14 Aug post showed that she had ordered four dishes, which came with rice.

Besides steamed egg and sliced lady’s finger, she also ordered two kinds of meat — pork belly and ribs.

Cai png bought from mall in Bukit Batok

She also uploaded a photo of her receipt, which showed that she had visited a Koufu food count in a building located at 4 Bukit Batok Street 41.

That address corresponds to the Le Quest Mall.

From the receipt, it was also apparent that she was charged for two meat dishes.

However, the first one was “fish”, which cost S$3.50, and the other was “steamed fish/prawn/squid”, which was priced at S$3.

She was also charged S$1.10 each for two vegetable dishes and S$0.60 for rice.

Customer asks whether price was exorbitant

In her post, the customer asked whether this pricey meal was “normal” at other stall or was it “exorbitant”.

She also griped that she had received a “pathetic few thin slices” of pork.

A netizen pointed out that the food in her photo didn’t match up with what was listed on the receipt.

She thus responded that “fish” was just used for both meat dishes despite her not ordering fish.

Many other netizens felt that the food was expensive, and said they would’ve refused to pay and left.

Some also added that cai png stalls in air-conditioned food courts were always expensive due to high rental and operation costs.

Bukit Batok stall apologises

In response to queries, a Koufu spokesperson told AsiaOne that the food was indeed bought from its food court in Le Quest Mall.

They also said the stall had apologised to the customer.

In a screenshot of a comment made on her post, which was under moderation, the stall apologised as its staff had “used the wrong key” and it was “not acceptable”, adding,

We have retrained the staff to use the correct key and ensure they inform customer on special item pricing prior to ordering.

MS News has reached out to Koufu for more information on the incident.

