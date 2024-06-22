Indonesian tourist allegedly pays S$21 for Lucky Plaza cai fan, asks if it’s a scam

Indonesian tourist allegedly spends S$21 on cai fan from Lucky Plaza

A tourist from Indonesia allegedly spent S$21 on a plate of cai fan (mixed rice) during her recent visit to Singapore.

Earlier this week, Yuyu Muliana took to the Complaint Singapore Facebook group to share her disappointing experience at the stall.

Speaking to MS News, Ms Muliana said she stumbled upon the cai fan stall at the Basement 1 level of Lucky Plaza on Thursday (20 June).

The 35-year-old housewife shared in her Facebook post that her cai fan order comprised of the following dishes:

White rice

Sweet and sour chicken

Pork

Vegetable

She also ordered a portion of sweet and sour pork which was plated separately.

To her surprise, the order amounted to a whopping S$21. When the Indonesian lady asked for a receipt, the staff allegedly said that the stall’s point-of-sale system was down.

Calling it the “most expensive mixed rice in Singapore”, Ms Muliana asked if this was considered “normal” in the country.

“I’ve no clue whether this is [a] typical scam in Singapore for me as [a] tourist,” wrote Ms Muliana in her Facebook post.

Netizens point out that she was probably overcharged

Unsurprisingly, netizens were taken aback by the sky-high prices that she was allegedly charged.

One Facebook user pointed out that she could have eaten at a buffet for the price she paid.

Another netizen claimed that the stall must’ve cheated Ms Muliana after realising she was a tourist.

Meanwhile, a netizen who claimed that her sister worked nearby said the stall’s prices are usually “reasonable”.

Indonesian tourist says it’s not the norm in her home country to complain

In response to MS News’ queries, Ms Muliana said she was curious to try mixed rice after hearing that it was a “daily home-cooked food” commonly served in food courts here.

She was thus baffled at the cost of her meal.

“How is that [sic] possible for mixed rice aka home food [to] cost 21 dollars for one portion with three meats and one veggie?” asked Ms Muliana.

Having visited Newton Food Centre the night before and paid S$32 for a meal comprising stingray, satay, and barbeque sotong (squid), Ms Muliana said she had a hunch that she was overcharged for her cai fan order.

Despite being shocked by the pricing, Ms Muliana said she did not confront the hawker as “it’s not sincere to walk away when the food has been prepared”.

She also explained it’s not the norm to complain in her home country.

Featured image courtesy of Yuyu Muliana.