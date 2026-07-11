Canadian man in Thailand steals hospital ambulance, gets beaten up by residents

Canadian man in Thailand assaulted after stealing hospital ambulance

A Canadian man in Krabi, Thailand, stole an ambulance from a hospital on Wednesday (8 July).

Authorities located the vehicle and apprehended the suspect, but he tried to flee.

Annoyed by his behaviour, a group of residents decided to step in and assaulted the man until he was subdued.

Vehicle found abandoned with damaged door

Patrol officers from the Mueang Krabi Police Station received a report from Krabi Hospital staff at 2am, Workpoint News reported.

They said a foreign man had stolen a hospital ambulance and driven it off the premises.

During a joint search, police and hospital personnel used the hospital’s GPS and tracked the vehicle to Napacharat Road in Krabi.

Upon arriving at the GPS location, authorities found the ambulance abandoned in an alley off the road.

The driver’s side door was dented and damaged after the suspect reportedly kicked it.

Suspect flees scene before being arrested

Shortly after, the suspect was spotted fleeing toward a nearby hotel in the alley.

Officers pursued and apprehended him, noting that he was shouting incoherently and lacked awareness, appearing heavily intoxicated or suffering from a mental illness.

He was identified as a Canadian national, around 40 years old.

Residents assault man as he tried to escape

As authorities waited for a patrol vehicle to transport him, the suspect attempted to break free and flee again.

This prompted both residents and officers to chase him on the street in a chaotic scramble.

In their annoyance, a group of residents swarmed and assaulted the suspect until he was finally subdued.

Footage of the incident even showed that a long iron pipe was used to repeatedly strike the man, CH7 News reported.

A police patrol car then arrived to take him to investigators at the Mueang Krabi Police Station for legal processing.

The suspect was initially charged with trespassing and theft.

Suspect’s reason for entering hospital remains unknown

According to hospital staff, it was unclear why the man had initially entered the hospital premises, Workpoint News reported.

They said they had learned from emergency department personnel that the man had driven the ambulance away.

Staff explained that keys are permanently left in the ignition of emergency vehicles so they are ready to respond at any moment.

Also read: Dutch expat in Thailand attempts to steal ATM using pickup truck, gets arrested



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from CH7 on YouTube.