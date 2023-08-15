56-Year-Old Line Dancer Dies Of Breast Cancer, Friends Dance At Funeral As Final Send-Off

Friends Of Late Dancer Send Her Off With Last Performance At Funeral

Friends of a 56-year-old line dancer who passed away of cancer showed up at her funeral to send her off with a final dance.

Over 30 of her peers tearfully put on the most touching performance of their lives at the wake.

They danced for an hour straight, to a total of 12 songs, in memory of their dearly departed friend.

Line dancer passed away of breast cancer, requested for daughters to contact peers

According to Shin Min Daily News, Chen Meifang (transliterated from Mandarin) died of breast cancer at 6.22am on Friday (11 Aug). She was 56 years old.

Her second daughter, 25-year-old Zhou Xinyi (transliterated from Mandarin) told the paper that her mother discovered a lump in her left breast in April last year.

Madam Chen soon found out that she was suffering from stage two breast cancer. Despite undergoing treatment, she tragically succumbed to the illness.

Before she passed, Madam Chen had told Ms Zhou that she wants her funeral decorated in white. She also requested her daughter to contact her line dance instructor and get her dance mates to send her off with one last performance.

“My mum loved line dancing, and she had been dancing for about 20 to 30 years. When she passed, I did as she requested, and her dance mates readily agreed without hesitation,” said the daughter.

Friends put on tearful performance for departed friend

On Sunday (13 Aug), over 30 peers of the late dancer showed up to her funeral at the void deck of Block 117 Teck Whye Lane. They were all dressed in their dark blue dance uniforms and lined up neatly in preparation for their performance.

At 12pm sharp, the music started playing and the dancers commenced their tribute. Even though the dancers are mostly in their 50s, their movements remained agile.

The most touching scene came when some of the dancers started to wipe tears from their eyes as they persevered through their routine.

Dance instructor included songs about everlasting friendship in routine

Madam Chen’s dance instructor shared that she choreographed a total of 12 songs for the routine, which lasted for an hour.

It included some of the late dancer’s favourite hits, such as ‘Take Me to Your Heart’. She also included songs about unity and everlasting friendship in the choreography.

“Emotions were running high. Her and I were very close, and she used to help me with the team as well. I can’t bear to let her go, but she had suffered long enough. I am happy that she is no longer in pain,” expressed the instructor.

“Henceforth, I will continue dancing with her spirit in mind.”

