M’sian Family Hosts Potluck For Woman’s Funeral To Honour Her Love For Food

Family In Malaysia Prepares Potluck Activity For Woman’s Funeral

While funerals are not a joyous occasion, this family in Malaysia chose to have a different take on their family member’s funeral.

Instead of just mourning over her passing, they also chose to honour the things she loved.

As such, they chose to have a potluck activity during her funeral to celebrate her love for food.

Guests arrived with lots of food for funeral potluck

Sin Chew Daily reported that a family in Malaysia hosted a funeral for their loved one, Elaine.

According to a Facebook post from Yi Yuan Life Care, a funeral service company, they sent out invitations to the guests. The invitations requested guests to bring food for the funeral.

In the invitation, it read,

Please bring a dish of your favorite recipe or homemade dishes to share & makan together and send her off with best wishes, great meals, and lots of love.

They were initially worried that none of the guests would participate, as it was an unusual request to bring food to a funeral.

Thankfully, many relatives and friends brought some of Elaine’s favourite food.

From strawberries to homemade cake and even roast duck, guests lined up with an assortment of food for the potluck.

One of her friends even brought egg tarts and used a plate filled with water to prevent ants from eating the food. This was exactly what Elaine used to do with her food as well.

Elaine often bought her family food from other places too

According to Yi Yuan Life Care, Elaine’s family shared that her love for food was so deep that she would keep a list of delicious local foods she had tried for future reference.

She also loved to buy food for her family. Whenever she returned home to Cameron from Kuala Lumpur, she bought her family lots of food.

During the memorial, one of Elaine’s friends shared, “My most impressive impression is that every time Elaine comes back from Cameron, a pile of fresh vegetables will be placed on the table in our office and corn.”

Her family shared that she attached “great importance to family and friendship, and food has become a bridge between her and everyone.”

She was also a social movement activist

Elaine was also involved in the social movements of Bersih, Lynas and PACA.

A friend related, “She never pursued fame, wealth and power, but only hoped to give the younger generation a better country.”

Evidently, with her love for food and care for others, Elaine left a significant impact on the people around her.

Featured image adapted from 一圓 YI YUAN on Facebook.