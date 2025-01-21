Soldier requires arm amputation after cannon explodes during gun salute in Thailand

Cannon explosion in Thailand during gun salute severs soldier’s arm

A tragic incident occurred on Saturday (18 Jan) during the Royal Thai Armed Forces Day celebrations when a cannon exploded unexpectedly while soldiers were performing a gun salute.

The explosion resulted in one soldier losing his arm and left another injured.

According to Khaosod, the explosion happened after the 17th of 21 rounds were fired.

While using a 105mm artillery gun, the rear of the cannon exploded, severely injuring two soldiers standing nearby.

Accident leads to amputation

Footage of the accident, shared on Facebook, shows the moment of the explosion and its immediate aftermath.

Although obscured by smoke, the video captures officers rushing to one of the cannons to assist a soldier lying on the ground.

Both soldiers were rushed to Chao Khun Phaiboon Hospital for prompt medical attention.

The blast knocked one unconscious, while the other suffered life-threatening injuries, including the amputation of his right forearm.

The second soldier, who sustained relatively lighter injuries, was later discharged from the hospital.

Authorities investigating accident

Following the incident, the Army Chief expressed condolences to the two soldiers affected.

He also ordered the suspension of ammunition from the same batch that caused the explosion and initiated a swift and thorough investigation to determine the cause of the malfunction.

This incident follows a similar tragedy in India last October.

During a field firing exercise, an artillery shell exploded, killing two trainees and injuring their instructor.

Also read: ‘Almost died many times’: Soldiers in Thailand allegedly ordered to strip & beaten by drunk officers, Thai army investigating

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from ข่าวเฟสบุ๊ค on Facebook.