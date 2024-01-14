Car Drives Up Ang Mo Kio Footpath & Lands In Drain, Also Crushes Electrical Meter Box

Car Seen Partially Fallen Into Ang Mo Kio Drain, 76-Year-Old Driver Taken To Hospital

Lately, Singapore has seen a spate of incidents where vehicles ended up where they weren’t supposed to be.

One of the more recent cases involved a car driving onto a footpath in Ang Mo Kio and falling into a drain.

On the way there, it took out an electrical meter box.

Car partially falls into drain in Ang Mo Kio

A photo of the incident was shared on Facebook on Sunday (14 Jan) by SG Road Vigilante – SGRV.

It showed a silver Honda Jazz on the grass verge near some steps.

The right-front part of the car had fallen into a drain.

According to the caption, the photo was taken in Ang Mo Kio Street 51.

A check on Google Maps shows that the corner outside Block 578, at the junction of Ang Mo Kio Street 51 and 52, resembles the accident location.

Passers-by helped driver out of car

The incident took place at that junction at about 4.40pm on Saturday (13 Jan), reported Shin Min Daily News.

A 75-year-old resident, named only as Mr Chen (transliterated from Mandarin), told the paper that he was at the hawker centre across the road when he heard a loud “bang”.

When he emerged to check it out, he saw the car already in the drain.

About four or five passers-by helped the driver out of the car.

While the man didn’t appear to have any obvious injuries, he seemed to be shocked and dazed.

Electrical meter box crushed by impact

When Shin Min reporters arrived on the scene at 5pm, they observed the remains of an electrical meter box next to the car.

It had ostensibly been crushed by the impact of the car, having been directly in its path.

Debris, including pieces of broken wood, was all that was left of it.

Car’s driver is a retiree, says son

A middle-aged man in a black shirt was also seen talking to the police.

He later identified himself as the car driver’s son Mr Lu (transliterated from Mandarin), who rushed there as soon as he heard the news.

He said his father is a retiree and had already been sent to hospital.

Car believed to have skidded & landed in Ang Mo Kio drain

The Singapore Police Force confirmed with Shin Min that the accident had occurred, and the car was believed to have skidded.

A 76-year-old male driver was sent to hospital in a conscious state.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force added that he was sent to Sengkang General Hospital.

This case is currently under police investigation.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News on Facebook.