GetGo Car Mounts Pavement & Crashes Into Jurong East HDB Block, 2 People Taken To Hospital

GetGo Car Crashes Into Jurong East HDB Block On 14 Jan

In the early hours of Sunday (14 Jan), an accident involving a GetGo car occurred in Jurong East.

The vehicle had mounted a pavement, before falling down a flight of stairs and crashing into an HDB block.

Many residents of the block jolted awake as a result. Following the crash, authorities sent two individuals to the hospital, including the car’s 29-year-old driver.

GetGo is currently assisting the police with ongoing investigations.

GetGo car crashes down stairs & into Jurong East HDB block

According to Shin Min Daily News, the incident happened at Block 260 Jurong East Street 24 at around 3am today (14 Jan).

A car belonging to the car-sharing company GetGo had mounted a pavement along the main road of the HDB estate.

It then fell down a flight of stairs and crashed through the wooden handrails, before finally colliding into a wall of the residential block.

Photographs circulating via the @sgfollowsall Instagram page showed people lying on the nearby grass patch following the crash.

The impact of the collision seemingly shattered the front windscreen of the vehicle as well.

Broken pieces of wood, likely from the wooden handrails, also littered the ground, Shin Min reported.

Authorities have since cordoned off the affected area, which includes half of an adjacent basketball court.

Mr Mu Yin (name transliterated from Mandarin), a 36-year-old resident, told Shin Min that he and his family were asleep when a loud noise jolted them awake.

The sound from the accident was so loud that the children in the house started crying because of it.

The resident believed that there were around five people in the car, which was towed off at about 7am.

Police investigations ongoing

The Singapore Police Force confirmed with Shin Min that it received a report about the accident at 3.10 am on 14 Jan.

The spokesperson added that a 29-year-old male driver and a 30-year-old male passenger were conscious when they were sent to the hospital.

Police investigations into this case are currently underway.

Responding to queries from MS News, GetGo said that it is aware of this incident, and is assisting the police with their investigations.

“As this is an ongoing investigation, we are unable to comment further at this time,” GetGo added.

MS News has also reached out to the Singapore Civil Defence Force for comments. We will update the article when we receive a response.

Also read: GetGo Car Crashes Through PIE Divider & Falls Onto Adjacent Road, Driver Taken To Hospital

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @sgfollowsall on Instagram and Shin Min Daily News.