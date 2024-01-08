GetGo Car Crashes Through PIE Divider & Falls Onto Adjacent Road, Driver Taken To Hospital

GetGo Car Crashes Across PIE Divider & Knocks Down Lamppost On 6 Jan

A GetGo car crashed through a divider on the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) and fell onto a slip road below in an alarming accident on Saturday (6 Jan).

In the process, the car knocked down a lamppost onto an adjacent road, thankfully missing passing vehicles.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) conveyed the injured but conscious driver to the hospital.

GetGo car crashes across PIE divider

A video on the SG Road Vigilante – SGRV Facebook page captured the accident, which took place at around 9.15pm on 6 Jan.

The car, a black vehicle with the ‘GetGo’ logo emblazoned across its body, was travelling on the PIE towards the Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE). At one point, the car drifted too far to its left and mounted the kerb of the divider.

It then crashed straight into a lamppost, knocking out its lights and sending it toppling across the divider onto the slip road.

Another video angle showed the car clearly colliding with the lamppost. The impact knocked the lights out and sent the GetGo car violently turning to the left.

The vehicle then careened over the grassy divider onto the slip road to Kallang Way. It landed on the adjacent lane a slight distance below with enough force to bounce.

The lamppost also came crashing down behind it, fortunately without hitting any passing motorists or vehicles.

As the dashcam vehicle slowly passed by the stationary GetGo car, it captured the significant amount of debris underneath and around the car.

Driver taken to hospital

In response to MS News’ queries, the SCDF said that they responded to the incident at around 9.20pm and conveyed one person to the hospital.

Additionally, the police said that the 23-year-old driver of the GetGo vehicle was conscious on the way to the hospital, cited The Straits Times.

He is currently assisting with police investigations.

MS News has reached out to GetGo for comments and will update the article if they reply.

Also read: GetGo Driver Hits 3 Cars In Punggol Multi-Storey Carpark, Company Investigating Incident

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SG Road Vigilante – SGRV on Facebook.