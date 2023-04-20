GetGo Driver Hits 3 Cars In Punggol Multi-Storey Carpark, Company Investigating Incident

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

GetGo Driver Hits 3 Other Cars At Punggol Multi-Storey Carpark

When driving in a multi-storey carpark (MSCP), it’s always a good idea to stay alert and pay attention to one’s surroundings.

The sharp turns and narrow paths take not only skill to navigate, but the driver’s full attention as well.

The driver of a GetGo car recently discovered the repercussions of failing the above when he allegedly hit three parked cars in an MSCP in Punggol.

One of the owners of the impacted vehicles took to TikTok on Tuesday (18 Apr) to share the aftermath of the crash in two separate videos.

They also expressed their frustrations about this happening so close to the Hari Raya Puasa weekend.

GetGo driver knocks into parked cars in Punggol

In the first video posted, the OP showed the extent of the wreck.

There was a red car that seemed to have been knocked out of its parking spot by the impact.

Additionally, its bumper appeared to have been crushed and dislodged.

In an unfortunate chain of events, the red car then damaged the side of a neighbouring silver car.

Apart from these two vehicles, another silver van had also been damaged in the accident.

The OP later showed the GetGo car in question, which appeared to be a grey Hyundai Avante.

The second video showed the OP’s car getting towed from the scene of the crash. The in-video text stated that this was at 4.50am.

However, it was unclear what time the accident occurred.

Driver allegedly driving in MSCP at 50km/h

In the comments of the videos, the OP revealed that the MSCP is located at Block 175 Punggol Field.

They also wrote that the GetGo driver was a 23-year-old male.

He was allegedly driving in the MSCP at 50km/h, which is above the typical speed limit of 15km/h, according to a comment on Driveinsg.com.

The OP added that the 23-year-old stayed at the scene the whole time and that he was “still a kid and seems scared”.

Apparently, the OP was alerted to the accident when they heard a loud bang followed by car alarms going off.

They then went to check what happened with a few other residents.

Seeing their car in such a state, the OP expressed the heartbreak they felt when they realised what had happened.

Thankfully though, 8world reported that no one was hurt.

That said, we hope that the OP is able to get some form of closure following this incident.

In response to MS News’ queries, GetGo confirmed that they are aware of the incident and have reached out to the user in question.

“Safety is of the utmost importance to GetGo, and we strongly urge all drivers to remain alert and practice caution while on the road,” they said.

