Green Taxi Seen Driving On Sengkang Pavement Sparks Puzzled Reactions Online

Taxi passengers would normally expect their drivers to take the fastest route possible to the destination. But it’d be fair to say that most people wouldn’t expect this to involve travelling along pavements meant for pedestrians.

Recently, however, a green taxi sporting the Strides Premier logo was seen driving along a pavement in Sengkang before entering a zebra crossing.

Unsurprisingly, the bizarre sight drew puzzled reactions from netizens.

Green taxi drives down pavement in Sengkang

On Wednesday (10 Jan), Facebook page SG Road Vigilante posted footage of the unusual sighting in Sengkang.

In the caption, the page added that it occurred along Sengkang West Road at about 5pm on Monday (8 Jan).

The video starts by showing the taxi on the edge of the pavement.

The vehicle then ambles down the footpath, briefly entering a zebra crossing before turning left towards the main road.

Netizens react to bizarre video

The video has gone viral on Facebook, with netizens bemused as to how the situation could have possibly taken place.

Some users joked that the driver was simply taking a shortcut.

Presumably responding to such comments, another user pointed out that the driver can’t exactly be blamed for choosing to take the fastest route.

Still, driving across the pavement was perhaps taking it a step too far.

Jokes aside, driving on pavements can be dangerous, especially if there are pedestrians on the footpaths at the time.

MS News has reached out to Strides Premier and SMRT for more information and will update this article when they get back.

