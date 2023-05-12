Motorcyclist & Pillion Fall Off Bike On TPE After Car Sideswipes Them, 2 People Taken To Hospital

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Car Sideswipes Bike While Changing Lanes On TPE On 11 May

UPDATE (12 May, 3.35pm): An earlier version of the article noted that 1 person was taken to the hospital. However, the SCDF later updated MS News that 2 people were conveyed to the hospital instead. The article has been edited accordingly.

–

For motorists, changing lanes on the road can be dangerous and should be done with the utmost caution. Failure to do so could result in dangerous outcomes, as a recent incident that occurred along the Tampines Expressway (TPE) showed.

On Thursday (11 May) morning, the rider and pillion of a motorcycle were sent tumbling to the ground after a car sideswiped their bike along the TPE.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) later conveyed one person to the hospital.

Hyundai Elantra sideswipes motorcycle along northbound TPE

Video footage of the accident made its way to the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page, showing a black Hyundai Elantra entering the TPE at high speed from the Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE).

As the car entered the TPE, the driver attempted the risky feat of cutting across the four-lane road.

The attempt across the centre two lanes happened without any issues, until the car approached the second lane. As it inched a little too close to a motorcycle on the left-most or first lane, the vehicle sideswiped the bike, even though the driver seemingly tried to swerve away.

As a result of the collision, both the rider and pillion fell off their bike and onto the road.

Footage showed them tumbling and rolling on the tarmac as other vehicles whizzed by.

Amidst the chaos, the pillion’s helmet came off, putting them at risk of a head injury.

The clip then focused on the car, which appeared to be driving away.

As the video ends there, it’s unclear whether the driver eventually stopped or if the rider and pillion received assistance from passing motorists.

We merely hope that oncoming vehicles behind them managed to stop in time to avoid another accident.

2 people conveyed to hospital

In response to MS News’ queries, an SCDF spokesperson said they were alerted to the accident at about 8.55am on Thursday (11 May).

Paramedics conveyed two people to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital for medical attention.

We hope the rider and pillion weren’t too severely injured and wish them a smooth recovery. Whether any police reports have been made is unclear.

Let’s hope this serves as a reminder for drivers to be careful whenever they’re out and about on the road.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SG Road Vigilante on Facebook.