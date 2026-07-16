Car driver dies after rear-ending bus in Ang Mo Kio, passenger sent to hospital

SBS Transit bus rear-ended by car at bus stop in Ang Mo Kio

A 67-year-old car driver died on Thursday (16 July) after being involved in an accident with a public bus in Ang Mo Kio.

Footage of the aftermath posted on TikTok showed a red car with its hood folded up after a collision with the back of the SBS Transit bus.

SCDF performs CPR on accident victim

In the clip, a person was lying next to the car, being attended to by Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) personnel.

One of them appeared to be performing cardiopulmunary resuscitation on the victim.

SCDF was also attending to another person seated at a nearby bus stop.

Accident victim carried to ambulance

Later, the accident victim was carried to an ambulance on a stretcher.

Even so, one of the SCDF personnel continued to pump his chest.

Several emergency vehicles were at the scene, including two fire engines and two ambulances.

Man & woman from car sent to hospital

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at 8.35am on 16 July.

It took place along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 in the direction of Upper Thomson Road, and involved a car and a bus.

Two people were sent to hospital — a 67-year-old male car driver and his 61-year-old female passenger.

The man was in an unconscious state, while the woman was conscious.

SCDF, which was alerted at about 8.40am, told MS News that they were both conveyed to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

However, the male driver subsequently passed away there.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Bus rear-ended by car at Ang Mo Kio bus stop

MS News got in touch with SBS Transit, whose spokesperson Grace Wu said the accident involved its Service 165.

The bus was rear-ended by a car while at a bus stop along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1, she added.

None of the bus passengers, nor the bus captain, were conveyed to the hospital.

SBS saddened by car driver’s death

Mrs Wu said the public transport operator is “saddened” by the car driver’s death, adding:

Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time, and we extend our heartfelt condolences to them.

SBS also wished the car passenger a smooth and speedy recovery.

Also read: 5 people conveyed to hospital after accident involving car & bus in Woodlands

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Featured image adapted from @user3954249694805 on TikTok.