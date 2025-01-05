Car covered in CNY decorations spotted in S’pore, draws mixed reactions from netizens

Some netizens question whether car owner will be fined for covering it in CNY decorations

As the Chinese New Year (CNY) approaches, a car has been spotted on Singapore’s roads decked out in festive garb, both delighting and confounding fellow motorists.

In a TikTok post last week, a driver said he came across the “huat” car on his way home and gave the driver a thumbs up.

Car covered in all kinds of CNY decorations

This was followed by another TikTok post depicting the car parked at an open-air carpark.

The clip showed that the silver-grey sport utility vehicle (SUV) was covered with a wide range of CNY decorations.

They included couplets with CNY greetings, renderings of snakes and lion dances, and words proclaiming “prosperity”, “good fortune” and “get rich”.

One of the couplets was pasted on its bumper, just above the licence plate.

Strands of red and pink flowers were also inserted at four corners of the car.

Car seen all over S’pore

Several netizens said they had seen the very recognisable car before.

Motorists said they spotted it at locations across Singapore, from Bugis to Choa Chu Kang and on the expressways.

Apparently, the same car was also seen during the Christmas period with Christmas decorations instead, according to more than one commenter.

Netizens’ opinions mixed on car with CNY decorations

However, netizens’ opinions were mixed on the car.

Many approved of the decorations, saying it looked “prosperous” and got them into the festive mood.

Among the positive comments were some who said the driver was currying favour with the God of Wealth and spreading good fortune. Another said they also wanted to do up their car in this way.

But one said the car looked like a “7th month ghost fest”.

Others were unimpressed by its showiness, saying the driver was “crazy” and advising motorists to keep away.

Others question practicality & legality

Even those who liked it questioned the practicality of such adornments, with one asking whether they were waterproof, considering Singapore’s wet climate.

Another predicted that the car would be stopped and fined by the Traffic Police.

And in true Singapore fashion, some suggested that they buy 4D with the car’s licence plate number so wealth will come their way for CNY.

