Car covered in CNY decorations spotted in S’pore, draws mixed reactions from netizens

A netizen said the car looked like a "7th month ghost fest".

By - 6 Jan 2025, 3:18 am

Some netizens question whether car owner will be fined for covering it in CNY decorations

As the Chinese New Year (CNY) approaches, a car has been spotted on Singapore’s roads decked out in festive garb, both delighting and confounding fellow motorists.

In a TikTok post last week, a driver said he came across the “huat” car on his way home and gave the driver a thumbs up.

Source: @kl.san88 on TikTok

Car covered in all kinds of CNY decorations

This was followed by another TikTok post depicting the car parked at an open-air carpark.

The clip showed that the silver-grey sport utility vehicle (SUV) was covered with a wide range of CNY decorations.

Source: @7ye8ye on TikTok

They included couplets with CNY greetings, renderings of snakes and lion dances, and words proclaiming “prosperity”, “good fortune” and “get rich”.

One of the couplets was pasted on its bumper, just above the licence plate.

Source: @7ye8ye on TikTok

Strands of red and pink flowers were also inserted at four corners of the car.

Car seen all over S’pore

Several netizens said they had seen the very recognisable car before.

Source: TikTok

Motorists said they spotted it at locations across Singapore, from Bugis to Choa Chu Kang and on the expressways.

Source: TikTok

Apparently, the same car was also seen during the Christmas period with Christmas decorations instead, according to more than one commenter.

Source: TikTok

Netizens’ opinions mixed on car with CNY decorations

However, netizens’ opinions were mixed on the car.

Many approved of the decorations, saying it looked “prosperous” and got them into the festive mood.

Source: TikTok

Among the positive comments were some who said the driver was currying favour with the God of Wealth and spreading good fortune. Another said they also wanted to do up their car in this way.

Source: TikTok

But one said the car looked like a “7th month ghost fest”.

Source: TikTok

Others were unimpressed by its showiness, saying the driver was “crazy” and advising motorists to keep away.

Source: TikTok

Others question practicality & legality

Even those who liked it questioned the practicality of such adornments, with one asking whether they were waterproof, considering Singapore’s wet climate.

Source: TikTok

Another predicted that the car would be stopped and fined by the Traffic Police.

Source: TikTok

And in true Singapore fashion, some suggested that they buy 4D with the car’s licence plate number so wealth will come their way for CNY.

Source: TikTok

Featured image adapted from @kl.san88 on TikTok and @7ye8ye on TikTok.

