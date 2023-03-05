Police Looking For Driver Who Abandoned Wrecked Car Near Istana On 4 Mar

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Car Driver Leaves Scene Of Crash Along Cavanagh Road Near Istana

On Saturday (4 Mar), a car crashed near the Istana, and its driver was nowhere to be found.

The wreck ended up taking five hours to recover.

The Straits Times (ST) reported that the authorities are now looking for the driver in question.

Police searching for driver who abandoned vehicle after car crash near Istana

According to a video uploaded to the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page, the accident occurred on Saturday at around 7am.

The crash was reportedly along Cavenagh Road.

The original post alleged that the car in question had crashed into the barrier of the Istana, inside the bushes lining the road.

The footage shows the wrecked Honda Stream with its front left wheel knocked out of the body of the vehicle.

The car’s bumper can also be seen on the ground next to it. Police vehicles, a tow truck, and even a K-9 Unit van are also present.

However, the driver was nowhere to be found and seems to have fled the scene before authorities arrived.

The post also mentioned that it took the police about five hours to clear out the scene of the crash, from 7am to 12pm.

Car may have skidded while turning a bend

As per a report by The Straits Times (ST), the police are currently on the lookout for the driver of the Honda Stream.

They told ST that they were alerted to the accident at about 7.30am on Saturday.

Initial reports state that the car may have skidded off Cavanagh Road while attempting to bend, according to ST. Thankfully, no one was injured.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Drive safely and carefully

With recent weather being cold and wet, it is advisable to drive with care. It is better to drive slowly and pay special attention to bends and curves than to regret it after.

Additionally, whether you are a driver or a pedestrian, it is always a good idea to be aware of your surroundings and not be distracted by your devices.

