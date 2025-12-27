2 injured after 81-year-old driver crashes car into fencing & lamppost in Bedok

Car crashes into fencing & lampost in Bedok, driver assisting with investigations

Two people were injured after an 81-year-old driver crashed his car into fencing and a lamppost in Bedok.

Footage of the aftermath posted on TikTok showed the wrecked Toyota by the side of a road outside Heartbeat @ Bedok.

Car crashes into fencing & lamppost after mounting kerb in Bedok

According to the images, the car appeared to have mounted the kerb and crashed into the fencing, causing a long portion to fall onto the grass.

It also knocked over a lamppost, which ended up tilted to one side.

The crash severely damaged the bonnet of the car, with its bumper becoming dislodged and its hood folding up.

Police & paramedics at the scene

Later, one police officer and two paramedics were spotted at the scene, along with a woman in a red top.

A white-haired man was also seen walking to the car and putting a bag into it.

An ambulance had also arrived.

The accident took place along Bedok North Street 1, said the netizen who posted the TikTok video.

2 people suffer minor injuries, not sent to hospital

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at about 12.05pm on Thursday (25 Dec).

It involved a car which was believed to have self-skidded along Bedok North Street 1.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at the same time, told MS News that two people were assessed for minor injuries. They declined to be sent to the hospital.

The car driver, an 81-year-old man, is assisting with police investigations, which are ongoing.

