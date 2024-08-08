Car crashes & falls into drain along Admiralty Road junction

Car crashes and falls into drain along junction of Admiralty Road West

On Wednesday (7 Aug) at around 9pm, a car crashed into a drain along the intersection between Admiralty Road West and Woodlands Ave 10.

Photos of the accident were posted on the Singapore roads accident.com Facebook page.

One person was reportedly conveyed to the hospital following the incident.

Car smashes into drain

Photos of the incident show the car leaning completely vertically against the drain wall after the incident, with the front of the car completely smashed.

The crash also severely deformed the back of the car.

One photo shows a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) personnel standing near the smashed head of the car, presumably to rescue the driver and passenger.

The incident soon drew a crowd to the location. Near the accident site, damaged infrastructure can be seen strewn across the grass patch along the road.

The damaged infrastructure seems to resemble a junction box spotted on Google Maps.

Driver sent to hospital

Speaking to MS News, both the Singapore Police Force (SPF) and the SCDF were alerted to the accident at about 9pm on Wednesday (7 Aug).

SCDF conveyed a 68-year-old male driver to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital. He was conscious during the transfer.

Police believed that the car had self-skidded at the junction.

Netizens have pointed out that this is allegedly a junction notorious for speeding.

Police investigations are currently ongoing.

Also read: Car Goes Up Ang Mo Kio Footpath & Lands In Drain, 76-Year-Old Driver Taken To Hospital

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Telegram.