Car crashes head-on into lamp post at Sengkang East Ave, post bends out of shape

Car crashes into lamp post at Sengkang East Ave on 30 Dec

An accident occurred at the junction of Sengkang East Avenue and Sengkang East Road.

The accident took place on 30 Dec at around 11.25pm, leaving a white vehicle stranded and a lamp post leaning precariously.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told MS News that it was alerted but their assistance was not required.

Car crashes into lamp post

A photo of the aftermath of the accident showed the entire car mounting the kerb, with debris scattered around the area.

The force of the impact appeared significant, causing the lamp post to bend at an angle.

The collision occurred near a traffic light junction, where the car appeared to have veered off course before crashing head-on into the lamp post.

The traffic light next to the lamp post looked to be slightly damaged as well, although it continued to function.

A ComfortDelGro taxi could be seen nearby, though it was unclear if the taxi driver witnessed the collision or arrived afterwards.

Netizens ridicule driver of car involved

Most netizens were unimpressed with the driver of the car involved in the accident.

One comment jibed sarcastically that the driver was illegally parking and sympathised with the lamp post.

Another jokingly asked why drivers like lamp posts so much, comparing it to another accident.

One netizen pleaded with the driver to just take public transport instead.

MS News has reached out to the Singapore Police Force for more information.

