Toyota 86 Car Disguises As BlueSG, Seen Parked In Reserved Lot & Plugging Charger

Toyota 86 ‘BlurSG’ Car Impersonates BlueSG, Even ‘Uses’ Charger

Reserved parking lots for the iconic electric BlueSG cars have become a common sight in Singapore. Therefore, no one bats an eye at a white car bearing the blue and red logo.

However, some particularly eagle-eyed recently noticed a BlueSG car that didn’t quite look like the others. Instead of the typical hatchback type, this one appeared to be a sports car.

A closer look showed it to be a Toyota 86, which certainly isn’t electric. And instead of BlueSG, the decal spelled out “BlurSG”. A Facebook post of the car has since gone viral on the SG Road Vigilante – SGRV page.

Toyota 86 car spotted in BlueSG parking lot

Facebook page SG Road Vigilante posted photos yesterday (23 Aug) showing what seemed to be a BlueSG car parked in a designated lot.

A white car showcased its mastery of disguise by labelling itself as “BlurSG” and sneaking right into a BlueSG parking lot.

While strange, one can surmise that this strategy helps the car owner secure a parking lot without any trouble.

The car, a petrol-fuelled Toyota 86, furthered its vehicular subterfuge with the charging station.

The charging cable can be seen leading into the open petrol tank door of the Toyota 86. It is unclear if the petrol tank cap behind the door is closed or open to prevent direct contact with the charger.

Safety of charging a petrol car questioned

Netizens were highly amused at the disguise, especially the “BlurSG” name. They speculated that the driver went through all the effort just to get a parking lot.

One commenter questioned the legality of such a decal, bringing up Popular bookstore taking action against the sale of ‘Populist’ T-Shirts.

While many found the car’s disguise hilarious, SGRV themselves pointed out the danger of plugging the charging cable into the petrol tank.

Others echoed the sentiment, jokingly asking if the car would explode and “create fireworks”.

Parking in reserved lot risks $70 fine

The Housing & Development Board (HDB) states in its ‘Parking Rules and Penalties‘ that illegally parking in reserved lots can result in a S$70 fine for motor cars.

The charging points however, are open for public use, according to BlueSG. Nevertheless, such facilities are meant for electric cars and not vehicles that run on fuel.

Hopefully, the car owner will take due care to ensure that the vehicle doesn’t go from a “BlurSG” to a ‘BurnSG’.

MS News has reached out to BlueSG for comments and will update the article if they reply.

Featured image adapted from SG Road Vigilante – SGRV on Facebook.