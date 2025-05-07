Car crashes into police vehicle near Orchard Road, driver arrested for drink driving

Car driver accelerated after police approached him off Orchard Road

As the police were about to question a car driver near Orchard, he reportedly stepped on the accelerator and crashed into a police vehicle.

The incident took place in the early hours of Wednesday (7 May) morning along Buyong Road, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Police block off part of road near Orchard early in the morning

A 55-year-old Shin Min reader named only as Mr Hu (transliterated from Mandarin) told the paper that he drove past the scene at about 5am and saw five police vehicles and three police motorcycles.

He saw that three lanes of the road were blocked off, with police officers directing traffic away with lightsticks.

At first, he thought the police were conducting a surprise operation, said the car dealership owner.

Car crashed into police vehicle in Orchard, driver nowhere to be seen

Mr Hu later found out that a car had crashed into a police vehicle in the middle of the road.

According to the video he shared, the car lay diagonally across the road, with its front having collided with the rear of the police vehicle, leaving a long oil stain on the road.

The driver of the car was nowhere to be seen, and no ambulance was on the scene either.

Car had stopped in the middle of the road, police were approaching driver

The incident occurred when the police noticed the car stopped in the middle of the road during a patrol, Shin Min understands.

As they approached the car to find out what was going on, the driver unexpectedly stepped on the accelerator.

This caused his car to crash into the police car in front.

43-year-old car driver arrested

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at about 4.05am on 7 May.

It involved a police vehicle and a car along Buyong Road towards Kramat Road, with no injuries reported, it added.

A 43-year-old male car driver has been arrested for drink driving.

Police investigations are ongoing.

