Car collides with taxi on ECP, skids across 3 lanes & swerves to face oncoming traffic

Car skids across 3 lanes on ECP & swerves after collision

On Monday (29 April), the ROADS.sg Facebook page posted a video of a collision between a car and a taxi on the East Coast Parkway (ECP).

The clip shows the taxi attempting to switch lanes, unaware of a yellow car close behind.

Seemingly refusing to give way, the yellow car speeds up and crashes into the taxi.

Both drivers have been called out online for their reckless behaviour.

Yellow car collides with taxi, skids across multiple lanes

According to ROADS.sg, the incident occurred along the ECP towards the city at approximately 5.50pm on 19 April.

Footage depicts the taxi attempting to switch from the second to the rightmost lane.

However, at the same time, the yellow car following closely behind it appeared to be trying to enter the rightmost lane too.

With both vehicles not slowing down, the car subsequently crashed into the taxi.

The collision caused the yellow Toyota CHR to spin out of control, swerving and skidding across three lanes on the expressway.

The car then crashed into the left road shoulder, the impact causing it to turn and face oncoming traffic, after which the clip ended.

Whether the driver of either vehicle sustained any injuries from the collision is unclear.

MS News has reached out to the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) for comments.

Netizens blame both drivers for accident

After watching the video, many Facebook commenters called out the driver of the yellow car for not giving way to the taxi.

Others faulted the taxi driver for cutting across multiple lanes without checking their surroundings.

Overall, most commenters were outraged by both drivers’ lack of care for other road users.

Also read: Speeding Car Swerves & Loses Control On BKE, Hits Road Divider & 2 Other Vehicles

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from ROADS.sg on Facebook.