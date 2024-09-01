Car driver leaves scene after accident with trailer on AYE, no injuries reported

Car & trailer involved in accident on AYE, bumper completely dislodged

An accident between a car and trailer on the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) left the car severely damaged, with its bumper dislodged.

However, the police arrived to find an empty car as its driver had left the scene.

Car bumper lies behind trailer on AYE

Footage of the accident was posted on the SG Road Vigilante – SGRV Facebook page on Saturday (31 Aug).

Taken that morning, the video showed the bumper belonging to a white car lying on the road behind a stationary trailer.

The large trailer appeared to be carrying a large machine.

Car almost wrecked by accident with trailer

Just ahead of the trailer was a white Volkswagen Golf.

The vehicle was facing against the flow of traffic and was almost completely wrecked with significant damage to its front right side.

Police were seen surveying the damage at the scene.

3 lanes of AYE blocked

The accident also caused the three left-most lanes of the expressway to be closed off.

The Land Transport Authority’s (LTA’s) traffic news account on X first posted about an accident on the AYE before the Pioneer Road exit at 3.35am on 31 Aug.

Its latest update at 3.56am advised motorists to avoid lanes 2, 3 and 4.

Car driver left scene before police arrived

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at about 3.25am on 31 Aug.

It involved a car and trailer along the AYE in the direction towards Tuas.

The car driver left the scene before the police arrived, SPF added.

No injuries were reported, and investigations are ongoing.

