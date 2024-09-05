Man in China dies of cardiac arrest after getting 23 teeth extracted & 12 implanted in a day

Man dies of cardiac arrest after getting 23 teeth extracted & 12 implanted in a day

On 14 Aug, a man surnamed Huang from Zhejiang Province, China, had 23 teeth extracted and 12 implanted on the same day.

Thirteen days later, on 28 Aug, he died from cardiac arrest.

“I didn’t expect that my dad would pass away so fast,” stated his daughter, who said Mr Huang suffered constant pain in his teeth following the operation.

As his death closely followed the procedure, the Yongkang Municipal Health Bureau is investigating its exact cause, CTWANT reported.

According to ET Today, Mr Huang’s daughter plans to take legal action against the hospital.

Back teeth require three to four months of recovery before implantation

Staff at Yongkang Dewei Stomatological Hospital explained that normally, the doctor decides how many teeth can be extracted at once based on a face-to-face consultation and the patient’s overall health.

They also added that the front teeth can be extracted and implanted on the same day, but back teeth require three to four months of recovery between extraction and implantation.

However, Mr Huang’s consent form for dental implant surgery shows his molars were implanted on the day of the extraction, which contradicts the usual medical protocol.

The hospital staff also claimed they were “uninformed” of Mr Huang’s death.

Hospital warns public about illegal remarks from staff

However, on Sunday (1 Sep), the hospital posted two videos on social media about “combating illegal medical disputes,” stating:

Recently, some medical staff have posted illegal remarks on the Internet. We would like to report it to the public security department and file a case.

An official announcement also stated that Dr Yuan, who performed Mr Huang’s dental implant surgery, has five years of experience.

The doctor, who is said to be skilled at root canal treatment, impacted wisdom teeth extraction, and complete dentures, is still working at the hospital.

Also read: Man in China found with cockroach in his airway, suffers persistent coughs & bad breath

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from ETtoday