Cat That Escaped From Crate Found At Changi Airport, Cathay Pacific Apologises To Owner

Cat Found 5 Days After Escaping From Crate At Changi Airport, Will Be Reunited With Owner

On 28 Oct, a ginger cat named Aiko went missing in the vicinity of Changi Airport.

She had escaped from her crate as it was being loaded onto a plane bound for Hong Kong.

Thankfully, she has now been found safe and sound after five days.

Cathay Pacific, the airline responsible for her journey, has apologised to the owner over the incident.

Cat found at Changi cargo area on 1 Nov after escaping from crate

The good news was announced by the owner via a Facebook post in the “Lost and Found Pets in Singapore” group.

Mr Adrian Wong said his eight-year-old cat had been found safe and sound at the Changi cargo area on Wednesday (1 Nov) morning.

While Aiko had lost some weight and was covered in oil and grease, most importantly she was healthy.

He thanked fellow animal lovers for their help and support, saying he was “beyond grateful”.

Cat escaped from crate at Changi T4

Previously, Mr Wong said Aiko had escaped from her crate while it was being loaded onto a plane at Changi Airport.

She was supposed to fly off to Hong Kong with him on 28 Oct but was lost during loading at Terminal 4, he said in a subsequent Facebook post.

Mr Wong claimed that the cat escaped because the handlers broke the crate.

Worse still, she didn’t have an AirTag because the airline, Cathay Pacific, didn’t allow one to be put on her, he added.

Cathay Pacific apologises for incident

Cathay Pacific has since apologised for the incident, reported The Straits Times (ST).

In response to queries from the paper, the airline said they were alerted about the missing cat on 28 Oct.

Her crate had been damaged as the strap used to secure it was too tight, they added.

Professional animal handlers were engaged to conduct an “urgent search” for Aiko, and her owner’s advice on her behaviour was also taken into consideration, the airline maintained.

This culminated in her successful retrieval on 1 Nov.

Cat will be reunited with owner soon

When Aiko was found, she underwent a check-up by veterinarians.

She will be reunited with her owner, who is now in Hong Kong, “as soon as possible”, Cathay Pacific said.

They apologised to him for causing anxiety, adding,

We… will review this incident with our partners to ensure this does not happen again.

A happy ending

Many missing pets vanish forever, and some may have feared the worst after there was no news of Aiko for days.

Thankfully, this story has a happy ending.

Kudos to all concerned for finding her and making an emotional reunion with her owner possible.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Adrian Wong on Facebook and Facebook.