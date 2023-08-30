Cat In M’sia Reaches Up To ‘Fix’ Lightbulb, Taps It In Place Like A Pro

Cat ‘Fixes’ Faulty Lightbulb With Both Its Paws Like A Seasoned Electrician

Cats — nonchalant creatures that they are — are often found eating, snoozing, or simply lazing around.

Some felines, however, have proven to have extraordinary talents.

A cat believed to be in Malaysia recently went viral on TikTok for successfully ‘fixing’ a lightbulb.

It did so within seconds, earning the praise of those who witnessed the impressive feat.

Cat goes viral on TikTok for ‘fixing’ light

TikTok user @annezack6 posted the 16-second clip on 19 Aug with the caption in Malay that says, “Luckily it has three years of experience”.

In the video, a tabby cat stands atop a refrigerator, with both paws on a lightbulb above.

The lightbulb sparks once or twice following the feline’s gentle touches but ultimately remains switched off.

After a brief rest, the cat continues its ministrations, this time with only one paw.

As though by magic, the lightbulb turns on and the cat admires its quick handiwork.

Praised for professional skills

The short clip of the lightbulb cat has since gone viral with over a million views at the time of writing.

Those who viewed the video expressed their awe at the feline’s skills. One user commented that its owner is lucky to have such a cat that can work.

Meanwhile, some TikTok users compared the clever feline to their own cats who do nothing but eat, sleep, and poo.

One commenter quipped that the cat is likely the new staff that had him put out of work.

Another netizen jokingly enquired about the rates for the cat’s services, wanting to employ it to change some LED lights.

Impressive as it may be, it’s fortunate that the cat managed to fix the lightbulb safely.

Hopefully, its owner will be able to get professional human help in the future — though it might cost more than just kibbles.

Featured image adapted from @annezack6 on TikTok.