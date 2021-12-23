Cat Found Injured For Help At Foot Of Pasir Ris Block

A rescuer is seeking the owner of a Maine coon after finding the cat struck down on the foot of block 195 on Pasir Ris Street 12.

The feline was seen breathing heavily and crying for help, with dried up blood stains on its head.

The cat is currently on oxygen support at a vet clinic, but further action cannot be done unless its owner steps up.

The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) is also informed of the case and will decide if an operation is deemed necessary.

If you happen to know the cat owner, please direct them to Advanced VetCare Veterinary Centre in Bedok and call 6636 1788 to get in touch with them.

Cat breathing heavily & crying for help

On Thursday (23 Dec) afternoon, Mr Darius Sim came across a grey Maine coon at the foot of block 195 in Pasir Ris Street 12.

The Maine coon was breathing heavily and, according to a video posted on Facebook, was crying for help. Dried blood was also seen on its head.

A trail of blood and cat poop is also seen near the cat.

It is unknown how the cat came to be in that state, but netizens deduce it had fallen from a height.

Cat on oxygen support & under vet supervision

Mr Sim also shared that the cat is currently in a vet clinic in Bedok and is under oxygen support.

It suffered injuries to the jaw, lungs and even sustained a broken left leg.

At the time of writing, SPCA has been informed of the incident, and if an operation is required, they will be making that call ahead of its owner.

As the situation is extremely precarious, Mr Sim hopes that the owner will come forth soon as time is ticking.

Cat owners should mesh their windows to avoid such accidents

Having a cat fall from your home window is an owner’s worse nightmare.

That is why, in many communities in Singapore, cat lovers would often advocate the need for window meshes so cases like this would never happen.

Hopefully, the owner will come forth soon for this cat’s sake.

