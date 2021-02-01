Cat Leaves Dead Parrot Outside Netizen’s Door, He Later Sees Bird Listed As ‘Missing’ On Sign

One thing people love about the cats in their community is that they’re always around and become a cute and comforting presence in the neighbourhood.

Many have also been known to leave “gifts” for humans who’ve treated them kindly. These delights may take the form of dead rats or birds like pigeons and such.

One community cat decided to show its appreciation in that typical way, but the “gift” it left for one family wasn’t just any wild bird, but a colourful parrot.

Worse still, the parrot belonged to a neighbour, who missed their pet dearly.

Community cat waiting at the door

When Twitter user @xantitoxic opened his door that day, he was greeted by a familiar sight – a community cat he must have seen many times before, waiting outside his door.

According to his video posted on Twitter on Friday (29 Jan), the cat wasn’t alone – the remains of a dead parrot were on his welcome mat.

It’s not often you see a dead parrot outside your door, and the sight must have been a startling one.

Parrot identified on sign around neighbourhood

Later, the netizen saw a “missing pet” sign around his neighbourhood, with a photo in it.

In the photo was a parrot, and from the colour of its feathers, it was instantly recognisable as the dead parrot.

It was then he realised that the parrot had likely met his demise in the paws of the community cat.

Owners miss parrot dearly

According to the sign, the parrot was missing since 25 Jan.

His owners said they dearly miss him.

The unfortunate bird was also a rescue pet, and its right leg was deformed.

Perhaps that’s why it couldn’t escape the clutches of the community cat.

Parrot’s owner bears no grudges

The identity of the parrot was more or less confirmed when someone claiming to be his owner posted a reply on the OP’s Tweet.

Thankfully, he didn’t begrudge the cat for his pet’s death, saying the bird flew out on his own.

He even posted a video of the parrot in happier times (i.e. alive), and revealed that his name was Emerald, probably due to the colour of his feathers.

Rest in peace, Emerald. You had a hard life that ended tragically, but we hope you’re in a better place now.

Following its natural instincts

While it’s sad that the treasured parrot died, we shouldn’t blame the cat – it just followed its natural instincts.

Perhaps we should focus on the touching intent – a show of affection for one of the families in the neighbourhood it calls home.

It also shows that the circle of life still prevails even in our concrete jungle. So pet owners please do keep an eye on your animals.

