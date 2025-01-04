Cat found wedged in pipe under M’sia bridge, safely rescued by authorities

Cat rescued after being trapped in drainage pipe

Firefighters in Penang, Malaysia carried out a special operation on 13 Dec to rescue a cat. It was trapped in drainage pipe under the Sultan Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah Bridge — a 24km bridge linking the island of Penang to mainland Malaysia.

Based on images of the scene, the feline’s body appeared to be stuck in the pipe with only its head visible.

Footage of the trapped cat posted to TikTok showed it meowing pitifully from the pipe.

The OP, a creator who posts fishing content, was on his kayak when he heard the cat’s cries.

While he attempted to save the stranded cat, he realised that it was too out of reach and called authorities for help.

Firefighters eventually freed cat by cutting PVC pipe

Nine members of the Bayan Baru Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) arrived at the scene to carry out the special operation, reports Harian Metro.

Operation Commander, Azman Radzi, said the team was also assisted by the auxiliary police from Second Bridge Sdn Bhd (JKSB).

“The rescue operation was conducted by lowering members using rappelling techniques on the side of the bridge divider,” he said.

Firefighters successfully freed the cat after cutting the PVC pipe, ending the 44-minute rescue operation.

Mr Azman remarked there was no safe and fast access to the location due to the position and height of the location.

Netizens thanked the OP for helping the cat

Several netizens praised the OP for his efforts to help the feline.

One commented expressed relief that the OP had heard the cries of the cat in time.

Another TikTok user thanked him for providing the necessary information that led to the successful rescue.

