Residents To Be Tested After 11 Covid-19 Cases Found At Teck Whye & Jurong West Blocks

As more community cases continue to emerge in Singapore, the Ministry of Health (MOH) has required residents of several residential blocks to get tested.

On Thursday (29 Jul), MOH released a statement saying that residents of 2 blocks in Choa Chu Kang and Jurong West would have to undergo mandatory testing.

Block 3 Teck Whye Avenue

This comes after the authorities detected 11 infections across the 2 blocks,

Residents CCK and Jurong West blocks to get tested

On Thursday (29 Jul), MOH reported that 11 new cases have surfaced at the 2 blocks,

3 Teck Whye Avenue (Choa Chu Kang)

357 Yung An Road (Jurong West)

Thus far, 7 cases across 4 households were reported at the Chua Chu Kang block while 4 cases were detected in 3 households at the Jurong West HDB.

In order to stem any ongoing Covid-19 transmission, all residents would have to undergo a mandatory swab test.

However, testing will be optional for those who have tested negative for Covid-19 from Sunday (25 Jul) onwards.

The mandatory tests is happening today (30 Jul) between 9am and 4pm at the void deck of 1 Teck Whye Avenue, and the pavilion between 357 and 359 Yung An Road.

Residents from Covid-19 affect blocks to receive leaflets

Residents from the affected blocks would have received leaflets reminding them of their mandatory swab tests. More information will be provided through SMS.

MOH reminds residents to stick to their allocated timing to reduce overcrowding at the test sites.

Additionally, residents are advised to monitor their health closely and minimise social interactions while awaiting their results.

Anyone feeling unwell should seek medical attention immediately.

10 new clusters on 29 Jul

In its evening report on Thursday (29 Jul), MOH also reported 10 new clusters including one at a stainless steel supplier.

The new clusters remain relatively small — the 2 largest ones have 4 cases each.

The Punggol Primary School cluster reported on Wednesday (28 Jul) saw 3 new cases, bringing the tally to 12.

Other clusters of interest, including that linked to Jurong Fishery Port and KTV lounges, saw slower growth, with 30 and 2 new cases respectively.

Singapore currently has 53 active clusters, the highest in the past month.

Testing helps authorities uncover community infection cases

Though the mandatory testing programme might come as a form of inconvenience, we hope residents will cooperate to protect themselves and their loved ones.

The Covid-19 pandemic not only requires effort from our frontliners, but also from the whole community.

Hopefully, the mandatory tests will prevent large-scale clusters from forming and reduce the number of infected cases in our community.

