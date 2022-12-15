Cellarbration Warehouse Sale Has Alcohol Gift Sets From S$24, Settle Christmas Shopping ASAP

Cellarbration Warehouse Sale Has Alcohol Gifts From S$24 For A Buzzing Christmas Present

Now that we’ve crossed into December, Christmas planning is in full swing and year-end parties are filling up our Google calendars in double time.

Of course, the festive season wouldn’t be complete without gift exchanges. But what if you’ve already exhausted all your ideas for presents?

To keep the conversations and laughter flowing, Cellarbration is having a drive-thru warehouse sale where you can find huge discounts on drinks, as well as alcoholic gift packs from just S$24.

With over 1,000 items on sale till 31 Dec 2022, you’ll be sure to find something for all your booze-loving pals — and yourself, of course.

Alcohol gift sets for drinks after Christmas dinner

Before late December arrives, some of us may still be busy chionging last-minute deadlines that exhaust us to no end.

So when the festive season finally rolls around and parties are in full swing, an alcohol gift set could be a fitting congratulatory reward for surviving the year.

Cellarbration has plenty of those available at their Christmas Warehouse Sale, from whisky to gin to wine. Some of them even come with accessories like drinking glasses, such as the Singleton of Dufftown 12-Year-Old Twin Gift Pack.

Packed in a bag the same shade of blue as the bottle’s label, this set comes with two bottles of single malt scotch whisky and two glasses for a couple to clink together as they delve into long conversations late into the night.

Those who enjoy surprises will love the Advent Calendars from That Boutique-y Gin Company and That Boutique-y Whisky Company, each of which contains 24 drams of gin or whisky.

For every day leading to Christmas, your giftee can snag a different bottle by opening a tiny ‘door’ the corresponding number of the date, with no two drinks being the same.

Besides being a quirky and fun present, it can also double up as a playful and festive standee to decorate the house for festive gatherings.

For wine lovers, get them the Maison Castel Cabernet Sauvignon Festive Gift Pack, which includes a bottle opener and wine glass. This ensures that they have everything they need to pop off the cork and indulge in a drink ASAP.

Complex and fruity, this red wine from France has a lasting finish, making downing the bottle a memorable time.

There are many other alcohol gift sets at the Cellarbration Christmas Warehouse Sale, including:

Tanqueray Rangpur Gin with bag and free glass — S$59 (U.P S$86)

Johnnie Walker Black Gift Pack — S$72 (U.P S$94)

Four Pillars Rare Dry Gin Festive Gift Pack — S$84 (U.P S$111)

Lanson Black Label Brut Festive Gift Pack — S$72 (U.P S$104)

Lanson Rose Brut Festive Gift Box — S$86 (U.P S$125)

McGuigan Black Label Wine Twin Gift Pack — S$45 (U.P S$70)

Since these gifts are already neatly packed for you, all you have to do is smack a big bow on it, add a handwritten note with a heartfelt message, and you’re good to go.

Unique drinks to spice up those late-night heart-to-hearts

The festive season gives us a reason to finally meet those friends we’ve not seen all year. With months’ worth of stories to catch up on, a drink is the second-best companion – after your buddies, of course – for any heart-to-heart conversation this December.

Depending on the mood, the right drink will help chats last long into the night.

There’s nothing more classic than a Scotch whisky. Smooth and rich, with notes of honey, vanilla, and apple, the Chivas Regal 12 Years is a choice you can’t go wrong with.

No celebration is complete without some old-school fun. If you’re meeting your old uni mates, roll back the years with the Jagermeister Red Bull Party Pack and laugh like you’re in a certain club on Jiak Kim Street again.

Gins may be an acquired taste, but ask anyone who enjoys pouring a bottle of Hendrick’s and they’ll tell you that they’ve not looked back since.

New to gin but keen on trying it before the year ends? You can make it go down easier with some mixers, which Cellarbration is giving for free with every purchase of Hendrick’s Gin from their Ubi outlet or online.

If tomato-based Italian dishes like lasagna, pizza, and spaghetti are on your Christmas menu, consider having a bottle of Chianti Classico from Castello di Albola on the table.

Smoky and spicy with fruity notes of cherry, it also pairs well with meats such as fried chicken and steak.

This is all but a glimpse of the drinks you can find at slashed prices at the Cellarbration Christmas Warehouse Sale, so here’s more:

Monkey Shoulder Blended Malt Whisky (with complimentary ginger ale mixers) — S$72 (U.P S$104)

Chivas Regal 12 Years — S$53 (U.P S$76)

Monkey 47 Gin — S$85 (U.P S$117)

Botanist Gin — S$85 (U.P S$117)

Concha Y Toro Terrunyo Cabernet Sauvignon — S$68 (U.P S$90)

Fever-Tree 24-Pack (Cucumber, Sicilian Lemonade, and Orange) — S$18 per carton (U.P S$45)

Budweiser 24-Pack — S$49 (U.P S$84)

Erdinger Weissbier 12-Pack Bottles — S$52 (U.P S$78)

Corona Beer 24-Pack Bottles — S$63 (U.P S$87)

Heineken Beer 24-Pack Bottles — S$63 (U.P S$85)

Rossl Bier 48-Pack Bottles — S$96 (U.P S$170)

Since New Year and Chinese New Year are just around the corner after Christmas, it makes perfect sense to stock up on drinks beforehand to keep all your guests happy and sated.

Visit the Cellarbration Christmas warehouse sale to try before you buy

With so many choices out there, it can be daunting to pick the ones you want to purchase, especially if you don’t already have a specific request or go-to option.

Cellarbration takes care of this concern by offering free samples for customers to try before making a decision at their Christmas Warehouse Sale. Just look out for a member of their team at a wine barrel to get a taste of up to 50 bottles or seek recommendations for any occasion.

We know you’re excited to go so here’s how you can get to the warehouse sale:



Cellarbration

Address: 361 Ubi Road 3, #01-00, Singapore 408664

Date: Now till 31 Dec 2022

Opening hours: 11.30am – 9pm daily (closed on public holidays)

Nearest MRT: Ubi Station

FYI, it’s also where their drive-thru sale, where those with a car can pull right up and have their orders loaded into their vehicles, is happening.

Alternatively, if you’re pressed for time or find the place a little too out of the way, there are 11 other retail outlets to check out islandwide. Click here for a full list of all the outlets and their opening hours.

Those who are really busy can opt for Cellarbration’s next-day or same-day delivery services. Depending on when you place your order, you can get free delivery if you hit the minimum order amount, which shouldn’t be too difficult.

There’s also a 60-minute delivery service for S$19.90 if getting drinks completely slipped your mind.

To browse all their offerings and start adding to cart, visit Cellarbration’s official website here and follow them on Facebook or Instagram for all the latest updates.

Sign up as a Cellarbration member to join the lucky draw

If this is not your first time reading about Cellarbration, you’ll know that they often have exciting sales like this throughout the year.

To stay on top of all the latest promotions, sign up as a Cellarbration member via the Cellar Rewards app and snag an extra 200 Cellar Reward points that can be used to redeem exclusive freebies.

Since it’s the season of giving as well, Cellarbration is hosting a Christmas lucky draw where participants stand a chance to win the following prizes:

The Macallan Double Cask 15 Years Old

Lagavulin 12 Year Old Special Release

Johnnie Walker Blue Label – Year of the Pig

Lanson Le Vintage 2009 Brut

Two cartons of Rossl Bier

Registration is completely free and you can find out more about their rewards programme here.

Glasses up to end the year & welcome 2023

Surpassing a whole year and preparing to welcome a new one can be a bittersweet feeling. Regardless, there’s always a good reason to celebrate with your loved ones, complete with the best food and booze.

You’ll be forgiven for letting a little loose during this period, but do remember not to go overboard or, worse yet, get behind the wheel after downing a few drinks.

Drink responsibly and raise a glass with your friends and family to end the year on a fantastic note. Here’s to an awesome 2023.

This post was brought to you in collaboration with Cellarbration.

Featured image courtesy of Cellarbration.