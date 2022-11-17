Cellarbration Drive-Thru Warehouse Sale Has Up To 60% Off Alcohol, Stock Up For Year-End Parties

Cellarbration Drive-Thru Warehouse Sale Has Up To 60% Off Alcohol Till 30 Dec

Although Christmas and New Year are still weeks away, chances are many of you are already hard at work planning your year-end parties.

Whether you have a big blowout or intimate get-together in mind, serving up an ample, diverse supply of booze is always key to a rousing celebration.

In keeping with the festive season and all the revelry that comes with it, Cellarbration is back with another warehouse sale.

This time, shoppers can expect bigger deals than before, as there’ll be discounts of up to 60% on over 1,000 items from now till 31 Dec 2022. The Cellarbration drive-thru alcohol sale also makes a return after four years, so drivers, take note.

Ahead, we’ve highlighted the best offers to keep an eye out for.

Alcohol on sale include a variety of wine flavours under S$20

Wines are undoubtedly one of the most versatile drinks – at least as far as alcoholic ones go.

You can pair it with the dish of your choice, or enjoy a couple of glasses on their own while winding down for the night with bae.

If you like experimenting with wine pairings or simply trying out different brands and flavours, the Cellarbration warehouse sale presents a good opportunity to do so without breaking the bank thanks to its selection of wines under S$20.

Fans of red wine may enjoy the fruity and aromatic Vina Pomal Centenario Crianza, which is made with Tempranillo grapes from Rjoa, Spain.

There’s something for Merlot or Cabernet Sauvignon enthusiasts as well, like the McGuigan Black Label Cabernet Sauvignon Merlot and Table Mountain Merlot.

If white wine is more your thing, you may enjoy the Canella Prosecco or Carlo Rossi Peach White, both of which now retail for just S$14.90.

If Sauvignon Blanc or Chardonnay are more to your liking, you can also save a lot on the Concha Y Toro Reservado Chardonnay or the Maison Castel Sauvignon Blanc Bordeaux.

With so many varieties to choose from, you’re guaranteed to have a grand time wining and dining with your party guests.

Stock up on 24-can packs of Carlsberg & Heineken beers

If all you and your friends need to have a good time are a few cans of beer, it never hurts to have more of them in supply.

What’s more, with the World Cup set to kick off on 21 Nov, keeping your beer fridge well-stocked is essential when you have your football kakis over to catch a match.

While two 24-bottle packs of Rössl Bier will normally set you back S$180, they’re going for only S$98 during the Cellarbration warehouse sale.

To amp up your FIFA viewing party, the Budweiser World Cup Edition 24-can pack is an obvious choice.

For bottles, you can get good discounts on household names like Heineken, Corona, and Erdinger, just to name a few.

Good times aren’t far behind when you can crack open a cold one anytime with the boys (or gals).

Turn up the celebrations with spirits at up to 45% off during the alcohol sale

There’s nothing like spirits to get everyone into the, well, spirit of celebration. Add savings of up to 45% off, and your spirits will be lifted even more.

Whisky fans can take their pick from the likes of Johnnie Walker, Chivas Regal, The Glenlivet, The Singleton, and many more.

Those who fancy The Glenlivet Founder’s Reserve Whisky’s sweet, smooth flavour can bag an especially good deal as a bottle is going for 45% off during the sale.

A variety of liqueurs will also be available, so if you have a sweet tooth or are simply looking for an extra special dessert topper, you’re in luck.

Baileys Apple Pie, Baileys Irish Cream, and Campari are just some of the delicious liqueurs to satisfy yours and your guests’ palates.

Vodka lovers can enjoy good savings on brands like Skyy and Stoli.

Meanwhile, fans of gin aren’t left out either with discounts on Roku and Tanqueray.

As spirits can last a long time, once you have a few bottles, there’ll be more than enough for the next special occasion…and the one after that, and the one after that.

Launch of Singapore’s first-ever Mezcal Oak Lager

As part of its warehouse sale, Cellarbration is also launching its very own experimental series.

The series features partnerships with various distilleries and breweries to produce creative collaborations, and the first of these is here.

Together with locally owned brewery RedDot Brewhouse, Cellarbration has produced Singapore’s first-ever Mezcal Oak Lager.

Infused with Montelobos Ensamble Mezcal, the lager comes in two flavours, namely Oak Lager and Peach Lager.

For those new to mezcal, it is a spirit distilled from the root bulbs of agave plants, also known as pina.

The Mezcal Oak Lager has hints of smoked bacon, oak, and citrus, along with earthy notes, resulting in a fresh, bright finish.

As for its peach counterpart, it has a fruitier, zippier, and more refreshing flavour profile.

Both lagers are exclusively available for sale at Cellarbration’s warehouse sale, as well as at their bistro and online.

Cellarbration drive-thru alcohol sale returns after 4 years

If you’ve got your own car, you’ll be happy to know that Singapore’s first ever drive-thru alcohol warehouse sale is back after four years.

Just like in 2018, customers can drive up to Cellarbration’s Ubi Road warehouse and order their booze before staff load the products directly into their vehicle. Easy-peasy.

Here’s how you can get to the warehouse:

Cellarbration

Address: 361 Ubi Road 3, #01-00, Singapore 408664

Date: 10 Nov – 31 Dec 2022

Time: 11am – 9pm daily (closed on public holidays)

Nearest MRT: Ubi Station

Don’t worry if you don’t drive, because you can also just walk into the store, make your purchase, and then schedule a delivery on your preferred date. No need to lug heavy bags full of bottles of alcohol home on the train.

Aside from all the discounts, shoppers can also anticipate festive bundles, lucky draws, and daily free samples at the warehouse sale.

If the warehouse is a little out of the way for you, you can still take advantage of the deals on the Cellarbration website or at their 12 retail outlets islandwide. Click here for a full list of all the outlets and their opening hours.

Online shoppers can have their purchases delivered on any day of the week, except on public holidays.

Next-day, same-day, and 60-minute express deliveries are also available for those super last-minute gatherings (or when you run out faster than you anticipated).

For more information, visit Cellarbration’s official website and follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

Sign up as a Cellarbration member for more perks

Psst! If you’ve made it this far, congratulations – you have unlocked an exclusive offer.

When you sign up as a Cellarbration member via the Cellar Rewards app during the warehouse sale, you can participate in their warehouse sale lucky draw and stand a chance to win prizes worth up to S$500, including Macallan and Lagavulin whiskies. You can also get 200 complimentary points on their app that can be used to redeem freebies.

Registration is completely free, so download the app on the App Store or Google Play, and find out more about the Cellar Rewards programme here.

Eat, drink & be extra merry this holiday season

The upcoming holidays marks the first time in three years where we can celebrate almost like it’s 2019, aka pre-Covid.

As such, it’s only right to go all out with the best food, best company, and of course, the best booze.

But of course, don’t forget to drink responsibly and avoid getting behind the wheel after you’ve had several pints or glasses of your favourite beverage.

Other than that, cheers to a fabulous end-2022!

This post was brought to you in collaboration with Cellarbration.

Featured image courtesy of Cellarbration.