ICA Advises All S’poreans With Year-End Travel Plans To Renew Passports Now To Avoid Delays

Singaporeans With Year-End Travel Plans Should Renew Passports Now

With less than four months to go before 2023 arrives, our year-end holidays are on the horizon.

For those who’ve made travel plans, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) has advised them to renew their passports now.

This is so that you can get your new passport promptly and avoid any necessary delays.

If you’re waiting to renew your passports till the last minute, ICA warned that they would run the risk of not being able to collect their passports in time for their travel.

ICA issues an advisory to all Singaporeans to renew passports now

To remove any uncertainty regarding passport collection dates, ICA issued an advisory on Thursday (18 Aug), urging all Singaporeans with year-end travel plans to renew their passports now.

They have mentioned that by applying for a new passport now, there would be sufficient time for ICA to meet the demand for year-end travel.

Passport applications can be submitted online via the ICA website or MyICA Mobile.

Singaporeans are also reminded to adhere to the photo guidelines and actively check their application status. Once their passports are ready for collection, they can book an appointment online to collect them at the ICA building or any of the 29 designated post offices.

No extra fees will be charged for collection at post offices.

Bottleneck situation in passport applications after an unprecedented surge

For those unaware of the bottleneck situation ICA has experienced, there was a surge in passport renewal applications earlier this year when international travel resumed after a two-year hiatus.

At the time, Singaporeans had to wait at least six weeks for their new passports to be ready.

One man had even waited two months without notice, only to discover his application was rejected.

They informed him via a notification on Singpass that his photo did not meet the requirements, but he missed it.

To ensure that your passport renewal applications are smooth, do read the detailed guidelines here.

