ICA Experiences Surge In Passport Renewal Applications

Being cooped up for the past two years have caused many of us to go a little stir-crazy.

But things are looking up now, and with the recent easing of restrictions, Singaporeans have been raring to travel overseas.

However, this has translated into an increase in passport applications. On Monday (28 Mar), the Immigrations and Checkpoint Authority (ICA) reported a record number of over 6,000 passport renewal applications being processed daily.

Hence, they urged Singaporeans travelling within the next few months to submit their applications early.

ICA processing a high number of passport renewal applications

According to The Straits Times (ST), ICA said they’ve received an unprecedented number of passport renewal applications within March.

Over 6,000 passport renewal applications have been submitted to ICA daily. This is reportedly triple the number during pre-Covid times when the average number of applications were about 2,000.

The surge in applications has been attributed to the recent easing of border restrictions, which will start on 31 Mar.

In addition, about a million Singapore passports have also expired during the two-year Covid-19 period, Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reported.

Addressing the high number of applications, ICA said:

We seek Singaporeans’ understanding that more time will be required to process their passport applications.

ICA also urged Singaporeans planning to travel to submit their applications early. This ensures that no delay occurs in renewing their passports in time.

Furthermore, Singaporeans not travelling in the next few months are encouraged to refrain from renewing their passports.

Passports are not mandatory identity documents, and there will be no penalty incurred for holding on to an expired passport.

Easing of border restrictions

The increase in passport renewal applications comes on the heels of Singapore and Malaysia announcing the reopening of their borders for travel.

This is in addition to the easing of travel restrictions announced during PM Lee’s national address on 24 Mar.

Travel has been slated to fully resume between Singapore and Malaysia from 1 Apr. No testing or quarantine will be required for those looking to travel by land.

In addition, Singapore also announced the easing of travel restrictions from 1 Apr.

Vaccinated visitors need not apply for a vaccinated travel pass before entering Singapore. Upon arrival, they will no longer be required to quarantine or take an ART within 24 hours. Only a pre-departure test is required.

Travel restrictions are also expected to be eased even further over the coming months. PM Lee assured Singaporeans on Thursday (24 Mar) that Singaporeans would be able to travel overseas almost like before Covid-19.

Submit early passport renewal applications to ICA

With the easing of travel restrictions, it comes as no surprise that so many Singaporeans are itching to venture overseas. We should remain patient and allow our authorities enough time to process our passport applications.

The ensuing rush will likely worsen over the next few months as more travel restrictions are gradually eased.

Singaporeans planning their trips are thus encouraged to submit their passport renewal applications early to avoid unnecessary delays pushing back their flights.

Hopefully, more measures can be implemented to help local authorities ensure faster application processing.

