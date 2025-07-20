Driver sent to hospital after cement truck overturns in Chinatown, also assisting police investigations

Concrete spills out from cement truck that overturned in Chinatown

The driver of a cement truck was sent to the hospital after overturning in Chinatown.

Footage of the aftermath posted by Singapore roads accident.com on Facebook showed the heavy vehicle lying on its side across two lanes of Eu Tong Sen Street.

SCDF vehicles at the scene after cement truck overturns in Chinatown

According to the images, the cement truck appeared to have toppled over in front of People’s Park Centre.

At least three Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) vehicles and a number of SCDF personnel were seen.

An ambulance was also spotted at the scene.

‘Fightening’ to see cement truck overturn in Chinatown

A XiaoHongShu user posted that she had seen the truck toppling over, describing it as a “frightening sight”.

The police and SCDF were “very efficient” and appeared quickly, she added.

A photo she shared showed that a large pool of concrete had spilt out of the cement truck following the accident.

The Land Transport Authority posted on X at 5.20pm on Saturday (19 July) that the accident had taken place along Eu Tong Sen Street in the direction of Havelock Square, after Upper Cross Street.

Driver sent to hospital, assisting with investigations

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at 5pm on 19 July.

It involved a cement truck along Eu Tong Seng Street towards Hill Street. It is believed to have self-skidded.

The driver, a 52-year-old man, was sent to the hospital in a conscious state.

The SCDF, which was alerted at the same time, told MS News that he was conveyed to Singapore General Hospital.

The man is assisting with police investigations, which are ongoing.

