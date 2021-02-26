Century Square Shop Offers Buy-1-Get-2 Free Promotion On Watches

In the fast-paced society that we live in, keeping track of time and being punctual is of absolute importance.

Even though many now rely on our phones to tell the time, some of us still wear watches for that purpose.

If you are looking for a new timepiece for the new year, a watch shop at Century Square will let you do just that without breaking the bank with its buy-1-free-2 promotion.

Here’s a look at what you can expect.

Century Square buy-1-get-2-free promo on selected watch models

Although the promotion is only available for selected models, there is still a large variety of options for customers to choose from.

This gold-and-brown timepiece will add a preppy touch to your outfit without having it look overly formal.



If you prefer metal straps over leather ones, this bronze-camo option would also help to jazz up your outfit.

2nd watch has to cost the same or less as 1st watch

If you’re interested in the promotion, here are some terms and conditions that you should take note of:

Value of free second watch has to be of equal or lower value than first watch

The free third watch only applies to selected models, staff will provide assistance.

The promotion is also only available in stores, and not online.

Here are the deets on where to head to:



H2 Hub Timepiece

Address: 2 Tampines Central 5, #01-32 Century Square, Singapore 529509

Opening hours: 10am–10pm daily

Nearest MRT station: Tampines

Contact number: 6789 6261

Website

Journey to the east a worthy cause

If you’re heading over to the East that’s renown for their good grub, there’s really no harm in making a pitstop to check out this promotion.

See no need to own 3 watches at the same time? You can always grab 2 more pals to share the deal. That way, your kakis will no longer have any reasons to be late anymore.

