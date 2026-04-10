Cha Eun-woo settles full S$11.2M tax bill after controversy, faces new scrutiny over military role

Cha Eun-woo pays S$11.2 million in taxes after audit, scrutiny grows over military band role

South Korean singer-actor Cha Eun-woo has fully settled a major tax dispute, paying about 13 billion won (approximately S$11.2 million) following a comprehensive audit by South Korea’s National Tax Service.

The case first came to light in January, when reports said he had been issued an additional tax bill of around 20 billion won (S$17.2 million), one of the largest assessments involving a South Korean celebrity.

The final amount was later revised down after authorities reviewed overlapping tax categories.

Star says he ‘respects’ tax authority’s decision

In an Instagram statement posted on Wednesday (8 April), Cha apologised for causing “disappointment and confusion” among fans and the public, noting that he had been cautious about speaking while administrative procedures were ongoing.

“I respect the procedures and results of the National Tax Service,” he said, adding that he has paid all related taxes in full to prevent further confusion.

The 29-year-old also said he would “faithfully comply with the remaining procedures”, while taking full responsibility for the matter.

“If there were aspects I failed to properly review, the responsibility lies entirely with me,” he wrote, adding that he would not make excuses or attribute the issue to others.

Reflecting on the controversy, Cha shared that he had set up a corporation during a period of change in his career to ensure more stable operations.

However, he acknowledged that there were areas he “did not examine carefully enough”, stressing that the responsibility lies with him, “not my family or company”.

He added that the incident has prompted him to reflect deeply, saying it was “most painful” to have disappointed fans who trusted him.

Moving forward, he said he would apply “stricter standards” to all aspects of his activities.

Use of corporate structures drew public scrutiny

The controversy centred on Cha’s reported use of corporate structures to manage income, including a company under his mother’s name and a business venture involving an eel restaurant.

While such arrangements are not uncommon, local reports suggested they may have reduced his tax liabilities, sparking criticism online.

Petition questions his military band role

The issue has since extended into Cha’s military service.

On Thursday (9 April), a civil complaint was filed through South Korea’s online petition system, calling for a review of the appropriateness of his assignment in the military band.

The petitioner argued that such roles require “a higher level of scrutiny and risk management” due to their public-facing nature, adding that the scale of the controversy could lead to “a sense of relative deprivation among soldiers” and undermine trust in fairness within the military.

They also stressed that military service is “an obligation, not a privilege”, urging authorities to assess the potential impact on morale and the organisation’s reputation, given Cha’s high-profile status.

In response, a Ministry of National Defence official said the matter has been referred to the inspection unit of Cha’s assigned camp, and that action will be determined after verifying the facts.

A similar petition had been filed in January, though the ministry previously stated there were no discussions or decisions to change his assignment, noting that postings are determined in accordance with military personnel regulations.

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