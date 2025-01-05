4 sent to hospital after 4-vehicle chain collision along Alexandra Road, driver arrested

Chain collision along Alexandra Road involved three cars & one lorry

A 37-year-old male car driver was arrested following a chain collision along Alexandra Road that involved four vehicles.

A video of the aftermath, posted by Singapore roads accident.com on Facebook, shows a police motorcycle and two ambulances along the far-left lane of the road, just before IKEA.

3 cars & 1 lorry seen involved in chain collision along Alexandra Road

The clip, taken by a passing motorist, also depicted four damaged vehicles — three cars and one lorry.

The orange lorry, which was at the back of the chain, had collided with the back-left corner of the silver car in front.

Farther up, a dark-coloured car had crashed into the black Honda in front of it.

Two injured people spotted

A man wearing a neck brace was observed to be sitting in the driver’s seat of the Honda.

Another injured man was being pushed on a stretcher towards an ambulance.

The man gripped his head with both hands.

Alexandra Road chain collision occurred on New Year’s Day

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to an accident at about 3pm on New Year’s Day (1 Jan).

It involved three cars and a lorry and took place along Alexandra Road in the direction towards West Coast Highway.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at the same time, told MS News that the chain collision occurred at 315 Alexandra Road.

That is the address of Sime Darby Business Centre, which is the building next to IKEA Alexandra.

Four people sent to hospital

SPF said a total of four people were sent to the hospital in a conscious state — three car drivers and one car passenger.

The injured people were aged between 54 and 62.

SCDF said that they were conveyed to the National University Hospital.

37-year-old male car driver arrested

Additionally, a 37-year-old male car driver was arrested over the accident, SPF said.

He is suspected of drink driving.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Also read: 24-year-old man arrested after 5-vehicle chain collision in Yishun, 4 sent to hospital

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Singapore roads accident.com on Facebook.