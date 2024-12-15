24-year-old man arrested after 5-vehicle chain collision in Yishun, 4 sent to hospital

Man arrested after chain collision in Yishun for driving under disqualification

A 24-year-old male driver was arrested after a recent chain collision in Yishun that involved five vehicles.

A video of the aftermath was posted in Singapore Stuff on Facebook, showing a number of badly damaged cars on the road.

Accident causes red car to spin around

Amid the incessant blaring of a car horn, a damaged red car appeared to have sustained severe damage to its front. Three of its doors were also open.

The car also seemed to have collided with the black car in front of it, with the impact causing it to spin around and come to a stop perpendicular to the flow of traffic.

The black car also had a damaged bonnet and open doors.

Farther up was a white car with a dented hood and an open passenger door.

It had apparently made contact with a lorry in front of it.

Yishun chain collision causes 2 lanes to be blocked

Debris was strewn across the road and at least one police officer was spotted at the scene.

Two lanes of the road were closed off by police motorcycles, leaving only one lane on the far right passable for traffic.

At 6.56pm on Friday (13 Dec), the Land Transport Authority’s (LTA’s) traffic news account on X warned motorists of an accident along Yishun Avenue 2 towards Yishun Central, after Yishun Ring Road.

2 drivers & 2 passengers sent to hospital after Yishun chain collision

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to an accident at about 6.35pm on 13 Dec.

It occurred along Yishun Avenue 2 in the direction of Canberra Link, and involved four cars and one lorry, SPF added.

Four people aged from 24 and 65 — two car drivers and two car passengers — were sent to the hospital in a conscious state.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at about 6.40pm, told MS News that they were conveyed to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

A fifth person suffered minor injuries and was assessed by the SCDF, but the person declined to be sent to the hospital.

24-year-old male driver arrested

After the accident, a 24-year-old male car driver was also arrested, SPF said.

He was found to have been driving while under disqualification.

Investigations by the police are ongoing.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Stuff on Facebook.